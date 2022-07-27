Never nervous Wilson won't need 'homework clause' to finish out Broncos career

Wilson: "If somebody says, ‘You have to do X amount,’ then I triple it.''

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson showed up early for his first day of training camp as a Bronco with laser focus, his ever present sunny disposition, dedication to the craft, a friendly interaction with the fans and enough skill to throw a couple touchdown passes.

His wife Ciara and their family, and his entourage that includes his own personal coaches showed up for support.

He didn’t carry one drip of nervousness.

“No, I don’t get nervous,’’ he said.

He is different from the rest of us. Which is why the Broncos gave up an ungodly package of two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks and three starting players to get him. As he developed on the fly during his first 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson started building his own roster of coaches, trainers and therapists. He brought them with him from Seattle.

“For me, I have always been about the extra work,’’ Wilson said. “If somebody says, ‘You have to do X amount,’ then I triple it. That’s just how I have always been. For me, I’m here early at 5:15 in the morning getting extra work—whatever the need, going through plays. It’s a 365-day job. This isn’t a thing where you are just out here for six months, seven months and just get out here and play games for fun. This is my livelihood. This is everything that I do. I want to become a master of the game every single day. That’s why I have a great team that I do around me, as well this coaching staff, too."

Wilson could motivate a chronic couch potato into cutting the lawn on s 95-degree afternoon. One of his personal coaches is his own quarterback’s guru, Jake Heaps. A 90-minute practice with Nathaniel Hackett and Klint Kubiak may have been the core of Wilson’s work day Wednesday. But Heaps represent extra credit.

“Having Jake Heaps who has played in the National Football League -- it’s very rare for guys to play in the National Football League, especially to play quarterback,’’ Wilson said. “So, with Jake and I in the same room together to see his knowledge of the game, his understanding of the game, how he sees it. We may be flying somewhere, or whatever it is, and I’m getting battered and quizzed for 2 1/2 hours straight.

“It’s great though because that relentless approach of always understanding, always learning, always looking for more, always studying the film, always doing the extra work—that’s where the separation is.’’

Better believe when the Broncos finally do lock in a new contract extension for Wilson – his agent Mark Rodgers was in attendance Wednesday – it won’t include a four-hour a week “homework clause.”

“I’ve always said, separation and preparation,’’ Wilson said. “That’s what I have always looked for ever since I was young. To me it’s like having your own swing coach. You get that extra work whenever you get the chance. You just go over plays, study the film and everything else.”

So when will Wilson get a contract extension? The Browns gave Deshaun Watson a fully guaranteed $46 million a year contract despite numerous sexual assault allegations against him. Kyler Murray just got a $46.1 million per year contract extension from Arizona – but only if he promises to study 4 hours a week on his own. Wilson, who is on the books for a team-friendly price of $24 million this year and $27 million in 2023, has a wholesome, All American image with a famous wife, Ciara, and three children – and outworks everyone else by triple.

What’s he going to get with his new deal, especially after Baltimore pays whatever it takes to sign their quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

“I don’t really worry about those guys and what they’re doing,’’ Wilson said. “Awesome for them. Obviously, Kyler it’s great for him. Lamar, his situation, but it has nothing really to do with me. I’m excited to be here, I know that. I know I want to be here for a long, long time. Hopefully, for the rest of my career.’’

"Football, family, faith."@DangeRussWilson talks about how he chooses to spend his days and praises wife @ciara for the same focused work ethic #9sports #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/bDdH6IPsjh — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) July 28, 2022

