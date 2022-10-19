Russell Wilson feeling better, but status for Sunday still iffy

The Broncos QB pulled his hamstring late in the 4th quarter of a 19-16 OT loss Monday to the Chargers. Brett Rypien would start if Wilson can't play.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Before Russell Wilson can get to work on improving the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense, he’s got to be able to play.

Will the Broncos’ quarterback play Sunday against the no-longer moribund New York Jets?

“I’m hoping so,’’ Wilson said at his weekly press conference. “I’m doing everything I can to be ready to roll. That’s always my mentality.”

Wilson completed 10 of 10 passes in the first quarter but pulled his hamstring while scrambling left with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 19-16 overtime loss Monday night to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 16 points lifted the Broncos’ scoring average from 15.0 to 15.2, which still ranks No. 32 in the 32-team NFL.

After his fast start, Wilson slumped to 5 of 18 passing.

It was the Broncos’ second consecutive loss in overtime, third in a row overall, and dropped their record to a disappointing 2-4. The Jets, meanwhile, have won three in a row and will bring a 4-2 record into Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon. The Jets’ quarterback is Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick last year.

Russell Wilson, in his 11th season, finished the game against the Chargers – the Broncos had two, three-and-out possessions in overtime – but like most hamstring issues, there was more concern the next morning. There seemed to be less concern two days after the injury.

“I’m feeling better,’’ Wilson said. “I’m feeling better every day, day by day. Obviously, it happened Monday night, but the good thing is I heal quickly. I don’t know—wolverine blood or whatever. I’m getting better.”

Wilson was limited for the Broncos’ walkthrough practice – encouraging, as many players with hamstrings at least take a practice or two, if not a game or two off.

Wilson’s hamstring won’t be healed by Sunday. The question is whether a quarterback can play with it. The Broncos sounded somewhat optimistic on Wednesday.

“Yeah, of course,’’ said Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. “With him, he’s a very tough competitor. He’s going to do every single thing that he can to possibly be able to get out on that field.”

If Wilson can’t play, Brett Rypien would figure to start his second NFL game. His first was two years ago against the Jets as Rypien led the Broncos to victory. The Broncos would also likely elevate veteran quarterback Josh Johnson from their practice squad to serve as Rypien’s backup – again, only if Wilson can’t play. Wilson is expected to be listed as “questionable” on the Broncos’ final injury report Friday.

And who will decide whether or not Wilson plays?

“That would be me,’’ Hackett said.