Russell Wilson improves, while Dre'Mont Jones' hip injury brings concern

Wilson appears closer to clearing the concussion protocols but the team still has to give final approval for him to play. Jones is consulting with a hip specialist.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — While all attention has been on how Russell Wilson moves through the concussion protocols, there appears to be concern about the health status of defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.

The Broncos’ most dynamic upfront defender with a team-leading 6.5 sacks, Jones has a hip injury that has forced him to miss practice this week. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Jones is seeing a hip specialist. Jones went to his Instagram account Wednesday to show a photo of himself waiting on what appears to be a doctor’s table with the message: “I’ve been in this room for 4 hours waiting for the doctor.”

Jones is eligible for unrestricted free agency after this season where he could command a contract worth between $15 million and $20 million a year.

Meanwhile, Wilson looks like he is having no trouble sailing through the concussion protocols. He participated in all the individual and position drills during the media-viewing portion of Broncos’ practice Thursday, working on his footwork and making dozens of throws following a dropback or rollout.

He shared the drills, as usual, with backup quarterback Brett Rypien and practice squad quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. Indications are Wilson is getting closer to receiving medical clearance to play. The question is, will the Broncos brass allow him to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after he was knocked unconscious for a second or two following a fourth-quarter scramble against the Chiefs?

If Wilson plays, he will have Dalton Risner back at left guard, although two top receiver threats, Courtland Sutton and Kendall Hinton, have yet to practice this week because of hamstring injuries.