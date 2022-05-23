Wilson scatters, throws red zone TDs in Broncos' OTA debut

"It was such a competitive practice. It felt like a championship-type week in OTA 1."

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson just put a nice practice on tape for Peyton Manning to watch.

That’s what these two dedicated quarterback junkies do, believe it or not. Watch film of practice.

Wilson, in his first OTA (Organized Team Activity) practice Monday with the Broncos against the Denver defense on a cloudy afternoon at team headquarters, was efficient in the red zone, throwing a couple touchdowns early as drawn up on the play sheet and then improvising in a later red-zone period to scramble and throw for several touchdowns.

"Guys were making plays all over the place today, just touchdown after touchdown," Wilson said. "Making plays, great catches. And the defense was making great plays, too. It was such a competitive practice. It felt like a championship-type week in OTA 1."

Manning may watch in amazement at how Wilson gets it done. Manning was as accurate as anyone ever was in the red zone, but he couldn’t go off script and create plays as the scrambling Wilson did so many times from in-tight Tuesday. Wilson posted on one of his social media accounts last week a clip of Manning watching and dissecting one of Wilson’s deep throws in practice.

"Over the years, we’ve connected, talked quite a bit," Wilson said. "Obviously, we’ve played against each other and everything else but yeah, ever since I’ve gotten here he’s kind of taken me under his wing in a beautiful way. (Manning’s wife) Ashley, too, has taken (Wilson’s wife) Ciara under her wing, helping with schools, this and that. Where to eat.

"But obviously what Peyton and I both love is football. We can spend all day watching football together. We’ll do more as we go along but it’s fun to be around arguably the greatest to ever play the position and be able to learn and ask questions and vice versa and talk football."

While several key players didn’t attend the Broncos’ OTAs – either because they were nursing injuries or voluntary chose to stay away for personal reasons or to work out on their own – Wilson wouldn’t think of missing a chance to practice his craft alongside his teammates.

"You’ve got to set the tone every day," he said. "There is no other option. If you want to win and you want to win it all, you want to be the best in the world as a team and everything else, there is no other option. So that’s what we have to do. It’s a wild obsession every day. And also, too, to be able to enjoy the moment."

His first game for keeps will be against his former Seattle Seahawks, on Monday night, Sept. 12, in Seattle, which was his home through his first 10 mostly successful NFL seasons.

"Obviously, Seattle’s meant the world to me over the last 10 years," Wilson said. "It’s a special place. It’s a special place to play, Lumen Field. I have a high regard for all those guys over there, and what they do.

"I think for me it’s got to be non-emotional. You’ve got to go into it with the understanding it’s just ball. Also understanding it’s been an amazing time. Thrown a lot of touchdowns there. Won a lot of games there.

"When I go into a stadium, I think about a boy or girl who may be sitting in the 300 seats that may be the last time they get to see you."

