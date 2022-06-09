Russell Wilson acknowledges awareness of previous Seattle trade attempts

But the new Broncos QB otherwise takes the high road when asked about reports that blamed him for split with Seattle.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Put yourself in the Seattle Seahawks’ situation.

For the first time in 11 seasons, you’re about to open a new year not with Russell Wilson as your quarterback, but Geno Smith. Worse, Russell Wilson is playing for your first game opponent, the Denver Broncos.

On primetime Monday night, where the ticket price is the highest among the 16 games in Week 1. In front of your own fans. And did we mention a national primetime audience would be tuning in?

Wouldn’t you, if you were the Seahawks, deliver the message, in not easily traceable ways, that Wilson isn’t what he used to be, and why the separation was his fault?

That seems to be the case this week as reports coming out of Seattle were positioned to justify the split between team management and its longtime star quarterback.

“I don’t worry about all that stuff,’’ Wilson, the now Broncos’ quarterback, said at his weekly pregame press conference on a baking hot Thursday afternoon. “People have opinions and thoughts and ideas. Everyone has the right to think what they want to think. I know how the whole thing went and how it transpired.

“Just the whole situation, but also at the same time, too, I know that every second of it I’ve enjoyed in terms of being there and trying to give it my all every day.’’

Wilson was asked specifically about an ESPN report Wednesday that said Wilson was aware Seattle tried to trade him to the Cleveland Browns in 2018 in exchange for the No. 1 overall draft pick. That was the QB draft with Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen. Cleveland rebuffed the trade proposal.

And when Wilson’s agent Mark Rodgers found out about Seattle’s trade attempt, suddenly acceptable teams for Wilson became known.

“Definitely they tried to, a couple different times, to try and see what was out there,’’ Wilson said. “It’s part of the business and it’s part of being a professional and everything else. ‘Upset’ is probably the wrong word. I believe in my talent and who I am. I believe I’m one of the best in the world. I don’t worry about anything else other than that. I think at the same time, too, my focus has always been on winning.’’

There were also anonymous sources stating Wilson had become a diminished player.

"Hmm. Nice,'' Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett said shaking his head. "I just know what I've seen out here on the practice field. And he looks awesome. So. Excited to have him here."

Wilson was asked, in so many words, if he expected the Seahawks to cheer him, or boo his return.

“Hopefully after 10 years of trying to make a difference there, winning a lot of football games and all of us doing it together, I think that was really special,’’ Wilson said. “I think also, too, Seattle will always mean the world to me. It will forever be home to me. It will always be a special place in my heart, obviously.’’

He then talked about his three children returning home, the children’s hospital he and his wife Ciara supported and their kids’ schools.

“That’s what it’s all about,’’ Wilson said. “People aren’t going to love you, they’re going to hate you sometimes, whatever it may be. I know for me I’ll forever have love in my heart for Seattle.’’

“I don’t worry about all that stuff. People have opinions and thoughts and ideas. Everyone has the right to think what they want to think. I know how the whole thing went and how it transpired. Just the whole situation, but also at the same time too I know that every second of it I’ve enjoyed in terms of being there and trying to give it my all every day.’’