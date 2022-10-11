So far, so good: Wilson throws well in first practice after shoulder injection

Broncos' QB seemed to be hampered by shoulder strain since second half of Raiders' game.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Whatever is in in those Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) shots – you know, besides platelets and plasma – must work wonders because quarterback Russell Wilson showed no-ill effects throwing the ball Tuesday during the Broncos’ practice.

Wilson suffered a strained right throwing shoulder in the first half of the Broncos’ 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 3. He had completed 11 of 12 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of that game, but dropped off to 6 of 13 for 88 yards in the second half.

Wilson then struggled four days later in a Thursday night game against the Indianapolis Colts, throwing two head-scratching interceptions in the fourth quarter that prevented the Broncos from clinching victory and instead falling, 12-9 in overtime.

The day after the Colts’ debacle, Wilson flew to Los Angeles to have the PRP shot in his right shoulder.

"You know, Russell is a warrior," Broncos’ left guard Dalton Risner said Tuesday. "For me as an offensive lineman, I love blocking for that guy, and I love going to war for him. I’ll continue to go to war for him each and every day, each and every game.

"It’s no question now that you guys know that he’s been battling an injury. The cool thing about Russell is that it wasn’t something that he let everyone know. It wasn’t something that he wasn’t complaining about during the week. He wanted to go to war and help us get a win."

Wilson made various types of throws – from the pocket, on the run, short to medium range – seemingly without limitations during the media-viewing portion of practice Tuesday.

"Russell's a very tough human being," head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday. "He's not going to miss anything. He wants to be out there competing for this team. So we'll just make sure that we take care of him, do the right thing to get him to as close to 100 percent as we can."

Bronco Bits

Reinforcements are coming as three players on injured reserve (IR) -- safety Justin Simmons (quad), tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) -- returned to practice Tuesday. There is a good chance all three will be activated on to the Broncos’ 53-man roster and play Monday night against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Dulcich and Ojemudia have missed the Broncos’ first five games because of their injuries and Simmons has missed the past four games. …

The Broncos waived outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo, which would indicate Jonathon Cooper is ready to return after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. Kongbo’s departure leaves the Broncos with three empty spots on their 53-man roster – and indication the team is confident Simmons, Dulcich and Ojemudia will fill them by Monday.

If Kongbo clears waivers he figures to be a candidate to return to the Broncos’ practice squad. In his NFL debut Thursday, Kongbo played 25 snaps on defense and 21 on special teams against the Colts.

