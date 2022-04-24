Russell Wilson to practice for first time this week with new Broncos teammates

Denver will hold a three-day voluntary minicamp at team headquarters. Then there's a break for the three-day draft.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Let ‘er rip, Russ.

Broncos Country has already seen plenty of Russell Wilson, the Broncos’ new quarterback. Always accompanied by his wife Ciara, Wilson has been spotted cheering from the front row at Nuggets’ games, rolling Easter eggs from the White House lawn, and throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day at Coors Field.

There were Wilson’s social meetings postings of his throwing sessions with his new teammates at his workout facility near San Diego. The first film we all saw was a deep ball touchdown to a snagging and sliding Courtland Sutton.

That’s what Broncos' fans want to know about (via media reports) this week at Broncos headquarters. The Broncos, led by fully carbonated head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the uplifting spirit in Wilson will conduct a three-day voluntary minicamp Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. No pads, no offense vs. defense. No fans allowed.

But Wilson can chuck it around to his receivers and run plays on the practice field for the first time with his new team.

Let ‘er rip, Russ. Go deep, Courtland.

Then it’s a long weekend break for the draft, which for the NFL begins Thursday but for the Broncos doesn’t start until Friday because their first-round selection and early second-round pick went to Seattle in the Wilson trade.

Wilson is coming off the worst season of his 10-year career yet even with a ruptured tendon and dislocated fracture to the middle finger of his passing hand that required in-season surgery yet he still threw 25 touchdowns against just 6 interceptions. Some worst season.

Wilson has two quarterback traits that set him apart: One, his cat-like escapability from the pass rush, and two, his uncanny deep-ball throwing.

Wilson’s ability to extend plays and go off script does lead to sacks – he’s taken an average of 42.7 per year in his career – but it’s also created countless big and game-winning plays. His career 7.8 yards per pass attempt trails only Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes II among active quarterbacks. And Watson and Mahomes combined have played 41 fewer games than Wilson.

Wilson has also averaged better than 10 wins and 29 touchdown passes a season. Broncos’ quarterbacks averaged 6.5 wins and 19 touchdown passes the past six years.

So let ‘er rip, Russ.

