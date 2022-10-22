Brett Rypien is Broncos starting quarterback Sunday against Jets

Russell Wilson's left hamstring injury will force him to miss only the 4th game of his 11-season career.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After practice Friday, Broncos' general manager George Paton waited for quarterback Russell Wilson to walk off the field.

They talked for a good 8 to 10 minutes.

If Paton saw what the media observed during the Broncos' practices this week, he could have made the decision right then.

Wilson ain't playing. A team source confirmed to 9NEWS on Saturday morning that Brett Rypien will get his second NFL start Sunday against the New York Jets in the game that kicks off at 2:05 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos further confirmed by downgrading Wilson's playing status to OUT vs. Jets. That means veteran quarterback Josh Johnson will be elevated from the practice squad and serve as Rypien's backup against the Jets.

Wilson has been bothered by a left hamstring injury suffered with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss Monday night at the Los Angeles Chargers. Although Wilson finished the game, an MRI exam Tuesday morning revealed the hamstring injury was significant enough for Wilson's playing status to be put in jeopardy for not only the game Sunday against the Jets, but the following Sunday's game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wilson didn't take any team reps during the Broncos' walkthrough practice Wednesday as Rypien took them all, and Wilson was noticeably slow in his movements during the individual drill portion of practices Thursday and Friday. Wilson did take some reps in practice Friday, as did Rypien.

Rypien's previous start was also against the Jets in 2020, when he led the Broncos to a 37-29 victory. He was the No. 3 quarterback behind Wilson and veteran Josh Johnson through the offseason, training camp and early part of the preseason. But Rypien completed 22 of 26 for 191 yards in the Broncos' second preseason game at Buffalo and got bumped ahead of Johnson for the No. 2 QB job.

Wilson's injury will possibly help the Broncos identify their offensive struggles through the first six games in which they've averaged an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game. Is the problem with coach Nathaniel Hackett's offensive system and play calling? Or is that the athletic Wilson doesn't fit well in Hackett's system?

Rypien is considered a smart, game-manager type quarterback who gets rid of the ball quickly -- while also having the ability to set up the deep passes.

