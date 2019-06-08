ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Rod Smith and Ed McCaffrey used to go at it. That famed Broncos receiver duo would have de-cleater contests.

They’d make side bets with each other on vicious blocks downfield.

Courtland Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders went at it, too. The Broncos’ top receiver duo of the present mixed it up Monday during practice. Haymakers water bottles and insults were tossed.

You wouldn’t have known it following practice Tuesday when Sanders and Sutton jointly walked up to the media to explain and dismiss.

"We’re family," Sanders said. "We went to the same school (SMU), grew up in the same area. It was a miscommunication, that’s just what it is but at the end of the day we’re back on the same page trying to be the best receivers in the world. Sometimes in failure there’s growth and I feel like me and him have grown through this in terms bringing that dog out of us even more and just ready to win and ready to tear it up."

RELATED | Broncos notes: Skirmish between top receivers; Jewell injury; Flacco to play

This was clearly an orchestrated kumbaya session but what’s wrong with that? This is about training camp getting long and guys getting sick of each other. Star players are human, too, even if we could never imagine Rod Smith and Ed McCaffrey ever pounding anything other defensive backs.

"What Emmanuel said was right on point," Sutton said. "We’re brothers at the end of the day, that’s all that matters."

Now if there’s a game where Sutton gets 10 catches and Sanders only has one, or vice versa? That’s when we might have to check back in on these two friends.

RELATED | Champ Bailey elaborates on social call for action at the end of Hall of Fame speech

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports