Emmanuel Sanders proved through his training camp performances he had recovered from surgeries on each ankle.

Now the rust is off, too.

First offensive play from scrimmage Monday night in the preseason game between Denver and San Francisco 49ers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Joe Flacco completed a pass to Sanders, the home team’s top receiver, for a 5-yard gain.

Later in the same opening series Sanders took a reverse handoff, sped right, cut and juked for 19 yards. Perhaps more importantly, Sanders hung tough as he got hit and tackled at the San Francisco 11 yard line.

The drive fizzled from there into a short Brandon McManus field goal but Sanders is full speed ahead. McManus kicked field goals of 31, 33 and 52 yards with no time remaining in the first half to give Denver a 9-3 lead.

Sanders later in the quarter made a terrific adjustment on a deep pass from Flacco for a 45-yard gain to the San Francisco 7-yard line, although the play was brought back on a holding penalty called on left tackle Garett Bolles.

The resurgent play of Sanders, and stifling first-string Denver defense that completely frustrated 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, put the Broncos up at halftime.

However, the 49ers behind backup quarterback C.J. Beathard had two touchdown drives in the third quarter against a Broncos defense made up of second- and third-stringers to rally for a 17-9 lead.

During the third quarter, Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock suffered a right hand injury and left the game. Lock was sacked and fell hard on his left shoulder while his right hand bounced twice on the ground. However, a source told 9News that X-rays on Lock's hand were negative, which is good news.

Garoppolo didn’t get much blocking against the Bradley Chubb-led Broncos’ front. And Garoppolo wasn’t poised enough to handle the Denver pass rush well as he completed just 1 of 6 passes for no yards. He was intercepted by Isaac Yiadom to kill his first series and Garoppolo should have been picked off again on his next series but Broncos cornerback De’Vante Bausby dropped a pass to his midsection.

Flacco and Sanders played the entire first quarter while the Broncos’ starting offensive line – which included Austin Schlottman in for Ron Leary, who was rested as a precaution, at right guard – and running back trio of Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman and Devontae Booker played well into the second quarter.

Flacco completed 7 of 11 passes for 59 yards. Courtland Sutton, who is starting alongside Sanders at receiver, had two catches for 28 yards. At tight end, starter Jeff Heuerman didn’t play and first-round draft pick suffered a foot injury at the end of the first quarter.

Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock played the second quarter and led the second-team offense on two field-goal drives. He completed 7 of 12 passes for 40 yards and also scrambled twice for 11 yards in what was an encouraging performance until he took the sack and suffered the hand injury in the third quarter.

The Broncos also lost rookie linebacker Joe Dineen to a broken hand, sources told 9News.

Kevin Hogan, a veteran who had been the Broncos' No. 2 quarterback until he was replaced by Lock 10 days ago, came in to replace the injured rookie.

