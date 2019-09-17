ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Joe Flacco is just getting introduced to the holding penalty struggles of left tackle Garett Bolles.

Emmanuel Sanders has lived with them for going on three years. Hard to believe but Bolles, a first-round draft pick in 2017, is No. 2 in starting seniority on the Broncos’ offense (Ron Leary also started game 1 in 2017 but has missed 15 starts the previous two seasons). Sanders is No. 1.

“At the end of the day, we’re all band of brothers,’’ Sanders said. “Obviously, I’m going to keep trying to talk to Bolles and see if we can get him right and understanding what he’s doing wrong because obviously to say that he’ll be alright is not OK. He needs to understand that he is doing something wrong because they keep throwing the flags on him and he keeps holding.’’

Bolles, who had a league-most 18 holding penalties combined called against him in 2017-18 (per NFLpenalties.com), had four more holding penalties flagged against him Sunday against Khalil Mack and the Bears.

“I’m going to talk to him and hopefully we keep breaking down the film and just see him make that jump and get that debt off his back because it’s been happening for like two or three years,” Sanders said.

