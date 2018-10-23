KUSA — Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly gets charged for first-degree criminal trespass.

The next thing you know a party that had broken out becomes a story.

Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller tried to be responsible with his annual Halloween party Monday night for his Broncos’ teammates, spouses, team support staff and players on local teams from other sports.

Those who attended the bash at the Gothic Theater in Englewood– the same place Miller’s party was held last year without incident -- were notified that if they were driving, they needed to put on a yellow band to let the servers know they couldn’t receive alcohol.

Security was present. Ubers and shuttles were made available. In fact, Kelly, who had returned to the party after he allegedly criminally trespassed in a nearby home, was getting into an Uber when he was apprehended by authorities.

According to witnesses, a few Denver Nuggets and Denver Outlaws were there. With the Sacramento Kings in town for the game tonight, a few of their players were invited to drop by.

Then TMZ posted a video of Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders dressed up as the Tyrone Biggums character from the Chappelle's Show. Linebacker Brandon Marshall went as entertainer Bobby Brown. Although, the party was supposed to have a Western theme, several players broke from it because, well, how many cowboys do you need to see at a Halloween party?

To accent their characters, Sanders put some flour on his face to mimic the cocaine the Biggums character.

Marshall was shown holding up a bag of flour to impersonate Brown. TMZ used those photos/videos to accompany a headline, "cocaine-themed party.’’

“It was just a bag of flour,’’ Marshall said in a phone interview with 9NEWS. “I guess I was trying to make the costume come to life. I didn’t mean any harm by it. I see people tweeting me about people having addiction problems. I’m not making fun of people with addictions. I was just trying to make the costume come alive.’’

Sanders also wished people would have taken his costume with the humor he intended.

“It’s Halloween,’’ Sanders in a phone interview with 9NEWS. “My personality – I’m not a superhero. I just wanted to be funny. Everybody loves the Dave Chappelle Show. I went as a character off the Dave Chappelle Show. That’s it. Period. It’s Halloween. Why are we blowing it up into a cocaine-theme party and why are people saying I dressed up as this? It’s Halloween. I don’t think the problem here was the party.’’

Bobby Brown, felt like had to have it to pull the outfit out. Could have been anybody from the 80s or the 90s with the hair and. Did the gap, and bag of flour.

