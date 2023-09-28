When September ends, Sean Payton will stand as NFL's all-time winningest coach in month of October

The Broncos coach is 44-14 in October, which is better than the likes of Shula, Halas, Lambeau and Belichick.

DENVER — Hang in there, Broncos fans, until at least October ends.

The NFL’s all-time winningest coach for the month of October? It’s not Papa Bear George Halas, although he’s close. It’s not Curly Lambeau or Bill Belichick, although they’re even closer.

It’s none other than Sean Payton.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Payton’s 75.9 win percentage in the month of October is by far the best among those who have coached at least 50 games in the month.

Coach …..……...… Oct. W-L …. Pct

Sean Payton .........44-14-0 .... 75.9

Bill Belichick ........ 82-32-0 .....71.9

Curly Lambeau ... 94-39-5 .... 70.7

Bill Cowher ......... 40-17-0 ..... 70.2

George Halas .. 118-50-6 ..... 70.2

Don Shula ........... 94-40-3 ..... 70.0

Payton’s October record will be tested this year as the Broncos play the Kansas City Chiefs twice -- Thursday night, Oct. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium and Oct. 29 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Something’s gotta give – the Chiefs’ 15-game, 8 calendar year win streak against the Broncos, or Payton’s October winning percentage.

Payton’s great success in the second month of an NFL season indicates it takes a while to form his team into a winner. While Mike Shanahan was known for fast starts during his 14 seasons as Broncos' head coach, Payton is 8-8 in season openers and 27-26 in September.

That includes his 0-3 September mark with the Broncos this year. But fear not. October arrives Sunday with a road game against the Bears at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The Broncos also have home games against the Jets and Packers, besides their home-and-home series with the Chiefs in October.

Overall, Payton has averaged better than 10 wins through his first 15 full regular seasons and October is a big reason why.