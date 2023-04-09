Bronco notes: Payton's offensive history excites Sutton

Jeudy, Moss making progress from injuries. Numerous jersey number switches, including rookie Mims from 83 to 19.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Hope comes not only from Sean Payton’s head coaching record that averages better than 10 wins a year over 15 seasons. There is also excitement in Payton as an offensive game planner and play caller whose teams have ranked in the top 9 in total offense (yards per game) in 13 of his 15 seasons as the Saints’ head coach. And in six of those years they ranked No. 1.

His New Orleans’ teams also ranked in the top 10 in points scored in 10 of his 15 seasons. And three times they led the NFL in scoring.

Anyone who has watched the Broncos’ desultory offense the past seven or eight years knows that win or lose, Payton’s offensive acumen that is much needed.

“Man, it’s going to be fun,’’ Courtland Sutton, the Broncos’ expected top receiver for their week 1 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High. “Even with this extra day (of practice Monday) that we got, you were able to see the early bits of his game plan and what his idea is. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch it come to fruition out there on Sunday.”

Through the first five seasons of his NFL career, Sutton has been one of the better players for a perennially bottom-rung Broncos’ offense. He plans on being a top receiver for what should be an above-average Broncos’ offense in 2023.

“I would hope defenses have seen and understand what I’m able to bring to the table,’’ Sutton said. “They understand they have to account for me while I’m on the field. It’s a fun thing to be a part of because … I’m going to leave it at that.”

Jeudy, Moss update

Payton would not go through injuries during his Monday morning video-less Zoom conference call with reporters mostly because he didn’t have to. There are two players on the Broncos’ active, 53-man roster who are coming back from injuries, receiver Jerry Jeudy and rookie cornerback Riley Moss.

Jeudy suffered a hamstring injury so severe on Aug. 24, he had to be helped onto a cart and then rolled to the doors leading to the training room. Less than two weeks later, he was stretching with the team Monday and conditioning on a side field, a positive sign.

It would still be a surprise if Jeudy plays in the opener Sunday against the Raiders, but his availability is looking better for week 2 against Washington.

Moss has been out since the first week of training camp with a core-muscle injury that required surgery. He returned to practice on a limited basis Monday for the first time since his surgery.

“Kinda-ish,’’ Moss said about his return. “It feels good to be doing some football stuff.”

It would figure that Moss would get a couple weeks of practice before he is cleared for a game but he is progressing.

“I’ve been chomping at the bit,’’ he said. “I’ve got a lot of energy but the nice thing is I’ll have fresh legs for the season.’’

There is no exact timetable for his return.

“Day by day,’’ he said. “Today was good. It’s not where I want to be yet but it’s a stepping stone to where I’m going to be heading.’’

Moss participated fully in the first three training camp practices in late-July. But after the players had a day off, Sunday, July 30, Moss wasn’t at practice Monday, July 31. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, he was undergoing core-muscle surgery in Philadelphia

“Over time I could feel it but it wasn’t anything I was nervous about, I could play through it fine,’’ said Moss, a third-round draft pick out of Iowa. “But as I kind of kept going I felt it kind of shoot up and it swelled a little bit so they flew me out to Philadelphia and had the surgery done.”

As he visited Dr. William C. Meyers, a noted core muscle specialist, Moss was still hoping for a consultation, a rehab program and return to the practice field. That’s not how it happened.

“No, they had me go out to him,’’ Moss said. “The guy (Dr. Meyers) has done a lot of the guys in the league. But I had taken an MRI here and he looked at it and he said might as well get it done.”

Number switches

Several Broncos players switched numbers from what they were given in training camp and the preseason:

Cornerback Tremon Smith went from No. 23 to No. 1.

Punter Riley Dixon from 19 to 9.

Rookie receiver Marvin Mims Jr. from 83 to 19 (which should be a decent seller once they reach Broncos’ Team Stores).

Cornerback Fabian Moreau from 36 to 23.

Cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian from 35 to 29.

On the practice squad, quarterback Ben DiNucci switched from No. 6 to 11 and safety Devon Key from 38 to 26. Newcomer linebacker Ben Niemann is wearing No. 57.

Bronco Bits

David Sills, a 6-foot-3, receiver who played some quarterback in college, was cut by the New York Giants last week and joined the Broncos’ practice squad even though he was offered a chance to return to the Giants’ practice squad. “I was, but I had been there four years and felt like I needed a new start,’’ Sills said. With the Giants, he had 13 catches for 123 yards in his last two years there. …

Practice squad offensive tackle Demontrey Jacobs was back practicing Monday. He had suffered minor knee and ankle sprains in the final preseason game, Aug. 26. ...

The Broncos reached an injury settlement with outside linebacker Christopher Allen and he was waived from their injured reserve list. Allen suffered a minor injury in the final preseason game.