Shelby Harris to miss more time after testing positive for COVID-19

Broncos starting defensive lineman had been quarantined the past week away from his family at a local hotel. He can now return home, but not to team.

DENVER — The good news is Shelby Harris gets to go home now.

The bad news is the Broncos’ defensive lineman won’t be able to return to the team for 10 more days after he learned Wednesday morning he had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I still feel fine,’’ Harris said in a phone interview with 9NEWS. “Nothing’s changed for me. No symptoms. I called this morning and they told me I tested positive.’’

Harris said his wife and kids had tested positive for the coronavirus early last week, but he had not. He reported the situation to the Broncos’ medical staff. Together with NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills, the team decided to quarantine Harris away from his family for five days at a local hotel.

Harris said he awoke to four missed calls from the team at around 7 a.m. Wednesday. He called to get the news. Imagine the virus outbreak the Broncos would be dealing with this week had Harris not reported his family’s situation and played on.

“Yeah, but you have to do the right thing,’’ Harris said.

He watched the Broncos-Falcons’ game on his hotel TV Sunday.

“It was awful,’’ said Harris, a four-year starter for the Broncos. “When you see it and you can’t help the team win, it sucks when you’re just watching it.”

He will also miss the Broncos’ game this Sunday against the Raiders in Las Vegas. And while he could return by the Broncos’ following game November 22 against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High, that would mean playing a game after missing two straight weeks of practice. Hardly recommended.

How does Harris believe he picked up the virus?

“I have no clue,’’ he said. “My wife and I have done a great job of staying away from people, doing the minimum. Kids have it. Everyone in my family has it. I’ve been in a hotel for a week because I haven’t had it.’’

Now that he has tested positive, it’s safe to be with his family again.

“I’m going to go home now, there’s no reason for me to stay here now that I have it,” he said.