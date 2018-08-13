ENGLEWOOD — Broncos safety Jamal Carter has been diagnosed with a torn hamstring that requires season-ending surgery, a source told 9NEWS.

Carter will seek a second medical opinion but there is little doubt about the seriousness of his injury.

It’s a blow to the Broncos’ secondary as head coach Vance Joseph had singled out Carter 10 days ago for his terrific play.

“Jamal Carter’s had a great camp,’’ Joseph said on August 3. “He plays with his hair on fire every day. He’s playing ‘dime’ for us, he’s also playing some high safety. He’s a core special teams guy.’’

Carter was a premium undrafted rookie out of the University of Miami last year who received a $20,000 guarantee in signing bonus and salary to sign with the Broncos. It was the most lucrative guarantee Broncos general manager John Elway ever gave an undrafted player.

RELATED : Broncos day 6 camp notes: More rules, Jamal Carter impresses

Carter suffered the injury while making a terrific play Saturday night in the Broncos’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings. Carter charged up from his strong safety position, shed a block and tackled ballcarrier Mike Boone for a 4-yard loss. Carter grabbed his hamstring as he and Boone fell out of bounds along the Vikings’ sideline.

Carter hobbled off the field, but then had to be helped by two trainers into the locker room behind the Broncos’ bench. He was slated to be one of the five safeties on the Broncos’ 53-man roster, along with Darian Stewart, Justin Simmons, Will Parks and Su’a Cravens. Dymonte Thomas also has a chance to make the roster.

© 2018 KUSA-TV