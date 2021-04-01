Source: Elway interested in joining ownership group if Broncos are sold

Chubb, Jewell leave game with injuries. Graham Glasgow confident he'll play next week. Special teams gives up another TD return.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Could it be, John Elway competing with Peyton Manning to buy the Broncos?

Per source with knowledge of John Elway’s plans, the Broncos' former quarterback, general manager and current president of football operations has interest in being part of ownership group if the team should be put up for sale.

Elway has always had a strong business acumen and is making necessary preparations.

CBS Sports reported Sunday that Manning is also interested in putting an ownership group together if the Broncos were to be sold.

Wouldn't that be rich.

Broncos CEO and president Joe Ellis has said a determination on the team's ownership transition, currently held in the Pat Bowlen Trust, wouldn't be made until after the season.

Ellis has also said the team would either be run by Brittany Bowlen, a daughter of later owner Pat Bowlen, provided certain conditions be met, or would be put up for sale.

Last month, Forbes valued the Broncos' franchise at $3.75 billion. While Elway and Manning have done well for themselves financially, neither has that kind of loot. Each would need an investor group with at least least one multibillionaire to make it work.

Chubb, Jewell hurt

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb returned to the starting lineup after sitting out the opener last week with an ankle injury. Perhaps, Chubb returned a week too early. He left the game in the second quarter with an ankle injury and didn't return.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and didn't return. He was replaced by second-year linebacker Justin Strnad.

Glasgow update

Right guard Graham Glasgow said prior to the game Sunday he was hopeful he would be cleared to play next Sunday against the New York Jets in the Broncos' home opener.

Glasgow said his heart tests this week came back, "pretty good. Which is surprising considering what went on in the game.''

When did his heart, which was later diagnosed with an irregularity, start acting up last week against the Giants? "About the second series,'' he said.

He continued to play for all but the final three-and-out series.

Special teams letdown

One of the downers for the Broncos is they gave up a late, 102-yard touchdown kickoff return to Jacksonville's Jamal Agnew. It was the fifth return touchdown (punt or kickoff) the Broncos have surrendered since the start of the 2018 season, more than any NFL team.

"From my vantage point, it wasn't a great one, it looked like we had a chance to tackle him real early and everybody went right by him,'' Fangio said.

Special teams linebacker Jonas Griffin had the best chance to stop Agnew around the 20 and Mike Ford had a chance late.