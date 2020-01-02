MIAMI — Until he ran into Steve Atwater on a Monday night 30 years ago, Christian Okoye was nicknamed the “Nigerian Dream.”

It was Atwater’s blast on the NFL’s biggest and best running back in 1990 that gave Okoye nightmares.

OK, just kidding about Okoye’s nickname. He was known as the NFL’s defending rushing champion in 1989 and the Nigerian Nightmare throughout his career.

But Okoye would agree that all these years later, Atwater, the Broncos’ hard-hitting safety, deserved the votes he received Saturday for election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I played with him and I tell ya, I’m glad I didn’t have to play against him,’’ said John Elway, a Broncos’ Hall of Fame quarterback who strolled through the NFL Honors Red Carpet ceremony Saturday after 9News was the first to report of Atwater’s Hall of Fame election. “He changed that position. He was big and physical and could move around. He was like a linebacker playing safety and had great range. Was also a great leader.’’

Atwater was a bit of a late-blooming Hall of Fame candidate. Despite playing for two Super Bowl champions, delivering his iconic hit on the “Nigerian Nightmare” before a 1990 Monday night audience, and earning eight Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Broncos – and he should have made it in his 1989 rookie season for a ninth berth – Atwater didn’t even make the cut to 25 semifinalists in his early years of Hall of Fame eligibility.

John Lynch, meanwhile, just failed to get elected despite 7 consecutive HOF finalist advancements in his eight years of eligibility.

Atwater eventually did become a top 25 semifinalist, and has now made that cut 9 times, but his election Saturday was only the third time he’s been a top 15 finalist.

Yet, once Atwater got in the room for discussion, voters almost immediately took notice. He received such a strong push last year – catapulting Lynch into the top 10 – that 20 years after playing his final NFL game, Atwater joined fellow safety Troy Polamalu, receiver Isaac Bruce, guard Steve Hutchinson and running back Edgerrin James in the Hall of Fame class of 2020.

There may have been one statistic on Atwater dug up by Broncos public relations guru Patrick Smyth this week that could not be denied.

To wit: Atwater was one of just 24 players to have at least 8 Pro Bowls and three Super Bowl starts. Twenty of those 24 had already been inducted into the Hall of Fame. The others – Peyton Manning, who will be elected on the first ballot next year; and Tom Brady, who will also be a first-ballot HOFer, Polamalu and Atwater.

That 8 Pro Bowl/three Super Bowl start accomplishment is now waiting on Peyton and Brady to make it 24 ot 24.

Besides Lynch, a four-time Pro Bowler in his four seasons with the Broncos, Boulder native and Jacksonville left tackle Tony Boselli also fell short of election. Boselli was a four-time finalist.

Atwater becomes the eighth Bronco elected into the Hall of Fame, following Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Floyd Little, Shannon Sharpe, Terrell Davis, Champ Bailey and owner Pat Bowlen.

“I spent time and this morning with Steve and I couldn’t happen to a better guy,’’ Elway said. “He’s a great representative of the Broncos, a great football player so I couldn’t be more thrilled for Steve. A great moment for the Broncos.”

