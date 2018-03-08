ENGLEWOOD – — A person of sound mind has yet to grace this earth without being a little touchy to criticism.

Some just handle it better than others and move on with no impediment. It’s fair for Broncos observers to criticize Menelik Watson last year for the way he played right tackle but know this: He was a much a harsher critic on himself.

“It wasn’t really frustration. I was disappointed,’’ Watson said in an interview with 9NEWS.com Wednesday. “Very disappointed. I actually didn’t – it was hard to watch myself back on film. It didn’t seem like the same me. You ever get that feeling where you make a bad decision in your life sometimes and you’re like, ‘What the hell was I thinking?’’’

After four injury-plagued seasons with the Oakland Raiders, Watson became a free agent last year and signed a three-year, $18.375 million deal with the Broncos.

He was paid $5.94 million in 2017 with the idea he would plug the team’s chronic hole at right tackle. It got larger. Watson was charged with 8 sacks in the seven games he played before suffering a season-ending foot injury. He was the league’s only offensive lineman who played more than one game who had more sacks allowed than games played.

Watson has $5.625 million fully guaranteed this year and to try and get their money’s worth, the Broncos have moved him to right guard. He has so far been playing with the No. 2 offense behind Connor McGovern but the starting competition has just begun.

“It’s so much better,’’ said Watson, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds but he said he prepared for the move inside by gaining some bulk this offseason. “I find the close quarters something I like. I’m embracing it, just trying to have fun.’’

In the week prior to training camp, Watson and Broncos left guard Ron Leary attended Duke Manyweather’s three-day, offensive line summit in Dallas. Blockers from around the league attended the instructional seminar that was modeled after Broncos’ linebacker Von Miller’s pass-rush summit.

“It was great work,’’ Watson said. “It was nice to be around O-line guys. I was working with Ron, picking Ron’s brain. There were other guys down there like (Jets’ guard) Brian Winters, a guy I came out with (in 2013). A lot of vets, got some great advice from (retired tackle) Geoff Schwartz.’’

It was while he was in Dallas that Watson made peace with his subpar play at tackle last season and refocused his efforts towards playing guard this year.

“For the first time I could actually stomach watching my old film,’’ he said. “That was the first time. Once I went down last year, I watched a couple of my games and I was so disappointed that I just didn’t watch film again.

“It was finally down in Dallas that I turned on the film and I was able to stomach it and come to terms with, “Ok, you played terrible.’

“Having that year, coming out here to a new place, getting used to everyone -- my focus is so much clearer now. I’m a right guard now. I love it.’’

