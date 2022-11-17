Bronco notes: Surtain vs. Adams II

Cornerback Patrick Surtain held Adams to 9 catches for 101 yards in the Week 4 matchup.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bronco games have all been competitive this year but most were dull.

The most competitive matchup with intrigue was the week 4 contest between Broncos’ cornerback Pat Surtain II and Raiders’ receiver Davante Adams.

Both are arguably the best at their position. Their tussle seven weeks ago was a clinic in a receiver posting up and using various techniques to outposition the tenacious defender. Adams had 9 catches for 101 yards that day and the Raiders won, 32-23 but it was Surtain who drew praise from past and current elite cornerbacks for his play.

This Sunday afternoon at Empower Field at Mile High is the rematch. Surtain II vs. Adams II.

“I’m looking forward to it,’’ Surtain said Thursday. “When I look at the first game, there are some things that I could correct going against him. Just some minor adjustments, but I’m looking forward to it. He’s a great player. It’s going to be a match up. It’s going to be a showdown.”

Surtain hasn’t received much action since that Raiders’ game as opposing quarterbacks have mostly gone elsewhere with their passes. But Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr has already shown he’s not going to stop targeting Adams, who even in a dip year is eighth in the NFL in receptions (57) and sixth in yards (784), just because Surtain is covering him.

Surtain is certain to become a Pro Bowler this year and he might even earn first team All Pro. Until then, what he’d like is his first interception of the season.

“Yeah, that’s one thing I need to add, of course, is interceptions,’’ he said. “I’m not going to trying to force anything because interceptions are going to come. The main thing is just staying locked in and staying prepared so when that time comes and the opportunity presents itself, I’ll be able to make the play. Even though I don’t have an interception, I get better each and every week and that helps me a lot. Interceptions are going to come. Once you play fast and you fly around, the interceptions are going to come and you’re going to make plays.”

Pass protection not just a blocker problem

Clearly, pass protection was an issue Sunday at Tennessee as quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked six times and took 18 hits overall. Most of the protection breakdowns occurred in the second half as the Broncos lost right tackle Billy Turner and center Graham Glasgow and replaced them with veteran practice squader Quinn Bailey and rookie Luke Wattenberg, respectively.

Some of the blocking problem, though, was having to block way longer than a QB or coaching staff has a right to expect.

“You’d like to put it on the offensive line every play when you see the quarterback getting hit and scrambling and running,’’ said offensive coordinator Justin Outten. “There’s that but there’s other instances that play out differently. Whether it’s a guy running the wrong route or missing a progression – there’s a lot of things involved with that."

“So to sit here and say it’s just the offensive line – it’s easy to say that but when you look at it from the detail part of it, it just needs to be better. We need to make better decisions, whether they’re calls up front, certain situations we’ve got to get the ball out. We’ve got to be smart with it and just live another day.”

Wouldn’t an emphasis on the running game help the line’s ability to pass protect, ergo defensive pass rushers would have to check the run before unleashing on the quarterback.

“As we’re moving forward in the second half we want to lean on the run game a little bit more,’’ Outten said. “With the new bodies going in, the trust factor with that, but you also have to think about the trust factor in the protection world. So there’s a little bit of a bind in those situations where you have these great plays with your starters in at that point and then all the sudden you have to change up the scheme a little bit. You’d like to get the run game involved more in the first half and the second half to start it out and get the flow going and take the pressure off of 3.”

Then, there’s the running back. The Broncos of late have been using three – Melvin Gordon III, Latavius Murray and newcomer Chase Edmonds -- but they combined for just 57 yards on 18 carries -- 3.2 yards per -- against Tennessee.

“You’d like to get the guy on the field who has the hot hand,’’ Outten said. “And right now we don’t have a hot hand in the run game.’’

Inclement practice

For the first time in a long while, the Broncos practiced outside Thursday in cold, snowy weather. The players warmed up inside at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, but then for the final 75 minutes, conducted team and special team periods outside.

“We play in the cold and it’s going to be cold out there – it’s a little colder today than it will be on game day,’’ Hackett said. “But it’s always good to be in the environment that you’re going to be playing in as much as you possibly can. That’s what I believe but with our injury situation I just want to be sure we’re doing player safety, first.”

So much for Camp Cupcake that Hackett has been accused of running, especially during training camp.

“It was cold,’’ said Murray. “But you’ve got to have fun with it. You’ve got to embrace it. Embrace the weather, keep the energy high.”