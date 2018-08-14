ENGLEWOOD — You can see from the way he plays why Chad Kelly is called Swag.

There is a swashbuckling arrogance to his style. He guns his throws from a short, catcher-like release. And the guy can run, slide and will his offense down the field.

As for his off-field personality, he’s not going to drop his guard just because he was officially promoted Monday to No. 2 quarterback, ahead of Paxton Lynch.

Every question regarding his success is deflected with praise for his teammates, and a resolute determination to keep the focus. Just like uncle Jim Kelly advised after Chad nearly single-handedly rallied the Broncos against the Vikings: Stay humble.

“I wouldn’t have gotten there (to No. 2 quarterback) if it wasn’t for my teammates,’’ Kelly said after his first practice with the No. 2 offense. “Those guys made the plays, they got me in the right protections and the guys with the ball in their hands made plays. Like I said, it’s not just me that got to that position. It’s those other guys around me that helped me get there.”

Kelly was the No. 3 quarterback who threw two touchdown passes in the Broncos’ live scrimmage two weeks ago, while Lynch struggled with the No. 2 offense.

In the Broncos’ preseason opener Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings, Kelly again threw two touchdown passes, and had a third drive end one yard from another score, while Lynch's play was disappointing.

“(Lynch) understands it’s a performance business,’’ said Broncos head coach Vance Joseph. “He has great potential, physical potential, but it’s got to equal performance, eventually. He understands that. It’s a performance league, and everything we do is graded and it’s counted.

“It’s really more about what Chad’s done, honestly. Chad has played well. He’s played with poise, he’s played with confidence. He moved the ball for us on Saturday night. It’s been that way since the spring. He had a great spring, he’s had a great camp and so it’s his turn to be the two. He’s earned that right.”

Now that he is the No. 2 QB, the question becomes will Broncos general manager John Elway trust Kelly to stand one play away from replacing Case Keenum when it counts during the regular season. Or, will Elway pick up a veteran backup quarterback with playing experience.

“Just got to work hard,’’ Kelly said with a grin when asked if he’s ready to be one play away on Sundays. “That’s really what it is. The best ones are still working extremely hard. They don’t know everything. Obviously, me being in my second year, I don’t know anything. Got to work hard, watch more film than I ever have before. And when your time’s called, you better be ready to step up and go.’’

As for Lynch, the Broncos will keep him at No. 3 at least until the end of the preseason. At this point it would be a surprise if he is on the team’s season-opening, 53-man roster.

The bigger question is whether the Broncos stay put with Swag Kelly at No. 2. His first test in his new role will come Wednesday and Thursday, when the Broncos hold joint practices with the Chicago Bears at UCHealth Training Center, and when the teams play a preseason game Saturday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

“You can’t really compare the (No. 2 from No. 3) team,’’ Kelly said. “I think going out there you just have to execute on the offense side on the ball and whatever the play call is. If it’s double-go, you have to hit the go route. If it’s slants, you have to make sure you hit the slant route, but you also have to know who’s out there, know your personnel and know where to get the ball.

“I think all of those guys are doing extremely well. I’m excited about this upcoming week and for all of us to kind of gel together and keep working hard.”

