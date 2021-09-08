Klis' Mike Drop podcast: Week 1 of the 2021 season is finally here as the Broncos ready for the Giants, 1-on-1 with starting QB Teddy Bridgewater

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis sits down with starting QB Teddy Bridgewater and looks ahead to the season opener at New York.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — It's finally here.

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season starts on Thursday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys, and then the rest of the NFL gets going on Sunday and Monday.

For the Denver Broncos, that means a trip to New York to battle the Giants in a very winnable game. In fact, it's one of three games to start Denver's season they could win. After that, it's a trip to Jacksonville to battle the Jaguars, then a home game against the hapless Jets.

In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis previews the game in New York on Sunday and also goes 1-on-1 with Denver QB Teddy Bridgewater, who won the job after a training camp and preseason battle with Drew Lock.

