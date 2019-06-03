KUSA – With or without the full Broncos’ team, Thunder III will ride in Canton, Ohio during Hall of Fame weekend.

I just spoke to Ernie Blake and his wife Sharon Magness Blake and they said they have received confirmation their horse Thunder III – a 19-year-old Arabian gelding who started galloping for the Broncos at Super Bowl XLVIII in New Jersey – will lead the Pro Football Hall of Fame parade on Saturday morning, August 3 in downtown Canton.

Thunder III is the latest hint the Broncos will play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, August 1 in Canton. The first indication was the election of Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and cornerback Champ Bailey into the Hall of Fame’s class of 2019. It’s the first time in Broncos’ history they will have two members inducted in one HOF class.

The Hall of Fame has yet to announce the two teams that will play in the preseason game although it would be a shock if the Broncos are not one of the contestants given Bowlen’s ceremony that weekend.

Bowlen and Bailey will be inducted on Saturday evening, August 3, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. They will be joined in Canton by Thunder III, who will be driven the 1,354 miles (per Google map) by Ernie and Sharon from his ranch in Bennett to Canton, Ohio for the Hall of Fame festivities.

Sharon Magness Blake will ride Thunder III during the parade as his regular rider, Ann Judge, has a conflict that weekend.

Since Thunder III’s debut in Super Bowl 48 to cap the 2013 season, he has performed at the Broncos’ next 53 home games (including 10 preseason and three playoff games), plus Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif., where he made his most joyous runs.

The original Thunder started riding during Broncos home games – appearances are made pregame and following Denver scores – in 1993 and served as the team mascot for 11 years. Thunder II served for 10 years (2004-2013).

The original Thunder traveled to the Broncos' Super Bowls in San Diego (January 1998) and Miami (January 1999). But with two Super Bowls and a scheduled Hall of Fame parade appearance, it's fair to say Thunder III is the most well-traveled of the Broncos' mascots. Thunder IV, by the way, is in training.

