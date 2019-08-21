ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Hey, Ray! Who’s No. 83?

It was the oddest scene during Broncos practice Wednesday at UCHealth Training Center. With about 15 minutes left in what was a light practice that was heavy only in second- and-third string reps, Ray Jackson walked out to the field with an unknown player wearing a Broncos jersey No. 83.

Jackson is the Broncos’ director of player development. He was serving as an orientation coach of sorts for No. 83. As it turned out, the mystery man beneath the No. 83 was a pretty good NFL player – tight end Orson Charles.

He’s a seven-year player who has played in 49 NFL games for five teams. The Broncos make six.

Charles, 28, can play tight end, H-back and fullback and that type of versatility is needed on a Broncos team that has Jeff Heuerman (shoulder) and Noah Fant (foot) banged up and Jake Butt still recovering from his ACL at the tight end position, and fullback Andy Janovich (partially-torn pec) out the first two to four games of the regular season.

Charles also capped a wild day of Broncos’ roster transactions.

Removed from the Broncos’ 90-man roster:

*Tight end Bug Howard (ankle), injured reserve

*Cornerback Horace Richardson (back), injured reserve

*Outside linebacker Aaron Wallace (hamstring), waived/injured

Added to the Broncos’ 90-man roster:

*Offensive tackle Tyler Jones, claimed off waivers

*Outside linebacker/defensive end Dadi Nicolas, claimed off waivers

*Charles, signed as free agent.

Jones is an undrafted rookie from North Carolina State, where he no doubt went up against Bradley Chubb a time or ten in practice during the 2016-17 seasons.

Nicolas played in 11 games as a special teamer for the Chiefs in 2016, but has since bounced through several teams, most recently with the Colts.

