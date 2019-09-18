ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — No more Todd Davis saying he’s going to play and then in the end, not playing.

He’s playing.

This time it’s not just Davis but his coach Vic Fangio who says the Broncos’ starting inside linebacker is going to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

“Man, I’ve been feeling good,’’ Davis said with a smile when asked about his false starts. “But I guess this week is my week so I’m ready to go.”

Davis said on July 18, the day he suffered his partially torn calf on the final rep of the first day of training camp: “I’ll definitely be there,” for the season opener against the Raiders. Then he said last week after practicing for the first time in seven weeks he was ready to play against the Bears.

He didn’t play in either game.

It’s not surprising the Broncos’ medical team has erred on the side of caution regarding Davis’ return. Calf injuries are tricky. Ask Kevin Durant, who is now coming off a calf-inducing Achilles tear, and the Golden State Warriors, who did not threepeat as NBA champions three months ago.

“That scenario may have even played into it, just being extra cautious with me,’’ Davis said. “But I feel really good. My calf feels really good.’’

Message delivered

Vic Fangio, a 40-year coach if first-year head coach, has already mastered the nuance of using his press conferences to send a message to his players.

He was asked if he’s as concerned with his team having zero sacks through two games as everyone else seems to be. Remember that team features the pass-rush duo of Von Miller and Bradley Chubb.

“Not at this point,’’ Fangio said. “The only thing I will say is I was disappointed in our rush in the last drive (against the Bears). But prior to that in these first two games, they’ve been unusual games as it related to pass rush.”

The first game was about Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr getting rid of the ball quick, and his team leading throughout. The second game was about the Bears running the ball more than most NFL do – and leading for the last 2 ½ quarters (with the exception of the final 31 seconds).

Something to consider: The less is more mantra.

Perhaps, Fangio’s star pass rushers could have been a little more rested for that final drive pass rush. Chubb played 100 percent of the 60 defensive snaps against the Bears and Miller, who is now 30, played all but three snaps for 95 percent.

Last year, Miller and Chubb both played 78.4 percent of the defensive snaps. Miller had 14.5 sacks; Chubb had 12.0.

Callahan, Janovich, Jones, Leary updates

Projected started cornerback Bryce Callahan, who didn't play in the preseason much less the first two regular-season games because of complications from foot surgery, practiced on a limited basis Wednesday.

Fullback Andy Janovich (pec) and special teams linebacker Joe Jones (triceps) practiced on a limited basis for the first time since their early preseason injuries. There is hope both will be able to play either next week against Jacksonville, or game 5 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

Starting right guard Ron Leary observed but did not participate in practice Wednesday -- which is not unusual for the veteran.

Packers improved D

Had the Packers defense been playing like this the previous eight years, Aaron Rodgers might have two or three Super Bowl rings.

It’s early but after two games, the Packers have allowed just 9.5 points per. They have six sacks and are tied for first with five takeaways – or six sacks and five takeaways more than the Denver defense has recorded.

They were 22nd last year by allowing 25.0 points per game tied for 29th with 15 takeaways.

“They’ve done a great job, No. 1, the last two years they’ve made it a major emphasis to improve their defense and they have drafted well and they’ve signed free agents well that fit their scheme,’’ Fangio said. “They have a bunch of guys now playing together that believe in the scheme. They’ve come in there together a year or two apart. They’ve got really good speed on defense. They have versatility. They’ve got a bunch of DB’s that they play out there at different times.

“They’re really good right now, but it’s not a mystery. They made it an emphasis to get better on defense the last two years.”

