ENGELEWOOD — Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders would be forgiven if they did not feel pity for their young receiver teammate Carlos Henderson.

Thomas and Sanders were born with tremendous talent, sure, but they also became two of the league’s best receivers through desire, work habits, dedication to dietary health and fitness and plain old want to.

Yet, when their young teammate decided not to report to training camp for personal reasons – even though Henderson is a third-round talent, even though his career is at the crossroads after missing his rookie season with a thumb injury in 2017 – the Broncos top two veteran receivers reached to the young man from Louisiana.

Check that: They tried to reach out to Henderson.

Mar 3, 2017; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Louisiana Tech wide receiver Carlos Henderson speaks to the media during the 2017 combine at Indiana Convention Center.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

“I did, he didn’t pick up,’’ Sanders said. “I love him. I texted him, I told him it was bigger than football, I just want to talk to him about life. I don’t care if he plays another down. I said I just want to make sure you’re all right.’’

Thomas said he also tried to communicate with him Henderson. Texted him to hang in there and let him know if he wanted to talk.

“Kept it positive,’’ Thomas said.

Emotions might change, though, if Henderson does decide to return. There are 90 Bronco players working, sweating, grinding. Their muscles are sore. They’re tired.

Would they welcome him back?

“I don’t know,’’ Sanders said. “I don’t know what happens in that situation. That’s Carlos’ situation. He has to deal with it. I’ve seen that situation occur one time with a fellow teammate at SMU, Cole Beasley. … you know the story.’’

Beasley was an overwhelmed undrafted rookie for the Dallas Cowboys in 2012 when he left the team. He came back two days later and is now entering his seventh NFL season with 254 career receptions for 2,599 yards and 20 touchdowns.

“He’s just got to figure it out,’’ Sanderson said of Henderson. “Whatever it is. Whether it’s football or whatever, he has to figure it out and he’s got find his happiness.’’

