Training camp preview: Can Hackett and his young assistants bring Denver a winner?

Yes, Hackett is a first-time head coach. But several current NFL head coaches had first-year success.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Experience can be overrated.

Did anyone think the 1993 Buffalo Bills, after losing the previous three Super Bowls, had any chance against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII?

The Broncos have taken somewhat of a similar viewpoint on experience with their new coaching staff this season. Nathaniel Hackett is a first-time head coach. Justin Outten and Ejiro Evero are first-time coordinators. Butch Barry and Marcus Dixon are first-time line coaches. Other Hackett assistant coaches leading NFL position groups for the first time are Pete Hansen (inside linebackers), Bert Watts (outside linebackers) and Jake Moreland (tight ends).

Then again, no NFL staff had more experience than the Broncos’ Vic Fangio and his group of assistants the previous three years. And all that wisdom and knowledge (without a top 10 quarterback) was able to produce was a combined 19-30 record.

Hackett and Company have experienced zero losses, and have made no mistakes.

OK, enough spin. The No. 1 question for the Broncos as they enter training camp this week and a new 2022 season is, Can their inexperienced coaching staff lead Denver to its first playoff berth since 2015?

Again, history says coaching experience can be overrated. The Rams’ Sean McVay (11-5), Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur (13-3), Baltimore’s John Harbaugh (11-5), Cleveland’s Kevin Stefanski (11-5), the Colts’ Frank Reich (10-6) and Buffalo’s Sean McDermott (9-7) are among the current NFL head coaches who had year 1 success.

Normally, a considerable amount of life’s outward joy has been siphoned from a grown man by the time he gets to be an NFL head coach. Hackett has steadfastly maintained his youthful exuberance. His high-energy positivity is a big reason why he was hired by general manager George Paton from a list of 10 head coach candidates. It’s not that Fangio’s low-key, sometimes gruff personality was bad. Give him Russell Wilson and see what Fangio can do. It’s just that Hackett’s sunny disposition was different.

Deflated by a six-season playoff drought, the Broncos needed to try different.

It says here Hackett has a chance to be special, not just because of his enthusiastic approach, but also the intelligence, attention to detail and instructional methods he will bring to the Broncos’ offense. Hackett believes in the wide zone running system and play-action passing game off it. And for all his smiling delight, he does have a way of demanding execution.

Perhaps the most impressive bullet-point on Hackett’s resume’ came from the 2017 season, when as the play-calling offensive coordinator he coaxed Blake Bortles with his hitched throwing motion and the Jacksonville Jaguars to a top 5 scoring offense and the AFC Championship Game.

Hackett’s next-best accomplishment was serving three previous seasons as offensive coordinator for LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Although, Hackett didn’t call the plays, he was instrumental in putting together the game plan and offered the kind of coach-up instruction that helped the Packers post-regular-season records of 13-3, 13-3 and 13-4.

As for his hand-picked inexperienced assistants, Hackett did this by design. LaFleur and McVay are two other head coaches who have had success bringing in assistants thin on experience, but strong on willingness to learn the instructional ways of the head man.

Besides, Hackett has Russell Wilson as his quarterback.

