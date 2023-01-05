Wade Phillips endorses Broncos' tryout player and XFL sack leader Trent Harris

Vikings also interested in Harris, who led the XFL this season with 9 1/2 sacks in 9 games.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Trent Harris has played, and started, in the NFL before and after he tore up the XFL this year, there's no reason to think he won't make it in the big leagues again.

Harris had 9.5 sacks in just 9 games for the Wade Phillips-coached Houston Roughnecks to lead the XFL this year. The Broncos are bringing in the 6-foot-2, 245-pound Harris for a veteran tryout next week when the team holds their rookie minicamp.

"He’s a good player and would be a good special teamer,'' Phillips said in a phone interview Tuesday with 9NEWS. Phillips is a former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator. He was the coaching leader of the 2015 Broncos defense that carried the franchise to its third Super Bowl title. "He is a good special teamer so if he isn’t a starter he’ll be able to help you. Smart guy, athletic. He set the record for sacks in the XFL.’’

The Minnesota Vikings are also interested in Harris, 27. The Vikings' offensive coordinator is Wes Phillips, Wade's son, and their defensive coordinator is Brian Flores, who coached Harris previously in the NFL with New England, Miami and Baltimore.

Harris has played in 19 NFL games and started five with the Dolphins and Giants from 2019-21 and has 2.0 sacks.

“I think he can come in and rush the passer and play special teams if nothing else,'' Wade Phillips said. "He can run. He’s athletic. He’s better than a lot of guys I had (in the NFL).

The Roughnecks won the XFL South Division this year with a 7-3 record but lost their first-round playoff game against the Arlington Renegades, who lost twice to Phillips' team during the regular season. Several Roughneck players like Harris are now trying to land back in the NFL.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.