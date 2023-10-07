Long-term view: WR Tre'Quan Smith turned down 53-man roster offers for Broncos' practice squad

The big, fast receiver is a proven red-zone target. Familiarity with Sean Payton offense was a major factor in former Saints' receiver choosing Denver.

DENVER — You hear the expression in sports how a player is ’betting on himself.’

And then there’s Tre’Quan Smith.

Waived two weeks ago by the New Orleans Saints, Smith, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver, turned down a 53-man roster offer from a couple teams – one with a rock solid active roster offer - according to his agent Frederick Lyles, to instead sign with the Denver Broncos’ practice squad.

Had he taken a 53-man offer, Smith would have made $60,000 a week. He is making $16,100 per week as a veteran on the Broncos’ practice squad. Clearly, Smith made a significant short-term sacrifice for the belief that playing again for Payton and the Payton offense will pay off long term. And no, there wasn’t a wink-wink arrangement about getting called up sooner rather than later to the 53.

“No promises were made,’’ Smith said. “It’s a new environment. Even though I know people here, I know the coaches here, I still have to work my tail off. That’s what I came here to do. I’m not looking for handouts or favors. Just want to work my way up on the depth chart.”

Smith played five seasons with the Saints, four with Payton as his coach. During his time with Payton, Smith had an impressive ratio of touchdowns (17) to receptions (112). A large catch radius and the type of toughness required to make the contended catch makes Smith an elite red zone target.

“They had a saying in New Orleans – I don’t know if Sean came up with it but I know D.A. (Dennis Allen) uses it to this day – it’s, ‘Real people show up in the red zone and fake people show up in the red zone. So are you going to be somebody real, or are you going to be fake?’ I feel like I’m a real person and I show up in the red zone when the ball comes my way.”

Here’s how it went down: After he was waived Sept. 26 with an injury settlement from what had been a soft-tissue leg issue, Smith as a big receiver with go-route speed (4.49 in the 40) was immediately in demand.

A visit to the Denver Broncos and his former head coach Payton was arranged.

“I had my visit here with the Broncos on Wednesday (Sept. 27th),’’ Smith said. “Went really well and then Fred called me and said (a team) wanted to sign me to their 53-man roster. He said I’m going to call Sean and George and tell them what’s going on right now and give you time to make the decision.

“I said, all right, that’s fine. And then Sean called me personally and said look we really want you up here. You like it up here, you already told me. You already got the upper hand here with knowing the offense.’ When I came here for the visit I already knew they were offering practice squad. I had been out of football for almost two months. So he wanted me to get back acclimated to go up against a real defense and running routes against a real defense or real defenders instead of like I was, running routes against the trainers.’’

Smith turned down the 53-man offer to get started on the Broncos’ practice squad.

“He’s always bet on himself. And he’s won,’’ Lyles said. “I’m excited for him. The Broncos have been a good organization for my clients (most notably Chris Harris Jr. and A.J. Bouye) and I think he’s going to do a great job for them. It’s a great fit.”

Smith just finished his first week of practice with his new team. Any difference between Payton the coach with the Saints and Payton the coach with the Broncos?

“He’s the same ol’ person,’’ Smith said. “Sean is very detailed. He’s going to keep on something until he feels like you got it right. Even though you might feel like you got it right, you’re going to keep going over it until he feels you have it right.”

Practices aren’t short. Even the practices on Friday last to the max.

“I’m used to that,’’ Smith said. “What they call it, Fast Friday? With Sean it isn’t so fast.”

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.