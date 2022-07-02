Hackett adds old friend Tyrone Wheatley as Broncos running backs coach

Updated list of Broncos' new coaching staff listed here. Wheatley is best known as former Michigan running back star in early 1990s.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There is now a household name on the Broncos’ coaching staff.

Head coach Nathaniel Hackett (not a household name in Broncos Country until he was hired 2 1/2 weeks ago) is finalizing a deal with one of his favorite offensive assistants, Tyrone Wheatley, to be the team’s new running backs coach.

Wheatley has worked alongside Hackett for six seasons as a running backs coach at Syracuse (2011-12), the Buffalo Bills (2013-14) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-18) but coaching isn’t where he made his name across the football landscape. After a promising freshman year as a backup tailback for the Michigan Wolverines, Wheatley exploded as a national college star during his sophomore season of 1992 when he rushed for 1,357 yards and 13 touchdowns on a whopping 7.3 yards per carry for the 9-0-3 Rose Bowl champion Wolverines. (Yes, Michigan settled for ties that season against Notre Dame, Illinois and Ohio State).

His junior and senior years were not quite as great, although still very good with better than 1,100 rushing outputs and he became a first-round draft pick, No. 17 overall, of the New York Giants in 1995. A four-year disappointment for Dan Reeves and Jim Fassel with the Giants, Wheatley busted out with the Oakland Raiders in 1999-2000, when he combined for 1,986 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns.

Wheatley, 50, started his coaching career the old-fashioned way – at the bottom – and worked his way up until he became Morgan State’s head coach in 2019. It didn’t go well as Morgan State posted records of 3-9 in 2019, didn’t play in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic, and went 2-9 in 2021.

The known assistants as reported by 9News on Hackett’s new Broncos coaching staff:

OFFENSE

Coordinator: Justin Outten

QB/Passing game coordinator: Klint Kubiak

Offensive line: Butch Barry

WR: Zach Azzanni*

RB: Tyrone Wheatley

TE: Unknown

Assistant offensive line: Ben Steele

Quality control: Justin Rascati*

DEFENSE

Coordinator: Ejiro Evero

Secondary: Christian Parker*

Linebackers: Peter Hansen

Defensive line: Unknown

Outside linebackers: Unknown

Assistant defensive backs: Ola Adams

Consultant: Bill Kollar*

Senior defensive consultant: Dom Capers

SPECIAL TEAMS

Coordinator: Dwayne Stukes

Assistant special teams: Mike Mallory

*Coaches returning from Vic Fangio’s 2021 staff.

