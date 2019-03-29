KUSA – I understood allowing Matt Paradis to go because of injury and money.
I understood letting Bradley Roby and Billy Turner go because of money and Darian Stewart and Brandon Marshall simply because it was time to move in younger legs.
I was a bit surprised the Broncos didn’t try to bring back edge rusher Shaq Barrett because he was relatively cheap at a one-year, $4 million deal with Tampa Bay. Perhaps, the Broncos were concerned about Barrett’s hip.
Among their 19 players from 2018 who became free agents either because their contracts were expired, options weren’t renewed, they were released or non-tendered, I’m not surprised they re-signed backups Zach Kerr and Kevin Hogan and long snapper Casey Kreiter. They were relatively budget signings.
The Broncos did give Jeff Heuerman a decent contract, although he’s still only the 21st-highest paid tight end (average annual salary).
An update on the Broncos’ free agents (not including defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who received a $3.095 million tender as a restricted free agent):
1. Matt Paradis, center
Signed with Carolina, 3 years, $27.03 million.
2. Bradley Roby, cornerback
Signed with Houston, 1 year, $10 million.
3. Jeff Heuerman, tight end
Re-signed with Broncos, 2 years, $8 million.
4. Billy Turner, guard-tackle
Signed with Green Bay, 4 years, $28 million.
5. Shaq Barrett, outside linebacker
Signed with Tampa Bay, 1 year, $4 million.
6. Zach Kerr, defensive lineman
Re-signed with Broncos, 2 years, $5 million.
7. Brandon Marshall, inside linebacker
Signed 1-year contract with Raiders.
8. Matt LaCosse, tight end
Signed with New England, 2 years, $2.8 million.
9. Max Garcia, guard
Signed with Arizona, 1 year, $2 million.
10. Kevin Hogan, quarterback
Re-signed with Broncos, 1 year, $1.29 million.
11. Casey Kreiter, long snapper
Re-signed with Broncos, 1 years, $1 million.
12. Darian Stewart, safety
Unsigned
13. Jared Veldheer, right tackle
Unsigned
14. Domata Peko, nose tackle
Unsigned
15. Tramaine Brock, cornerback
Unsigned
16. Shane Ray, outside linebacker
Unsigned
17. Jordan Taylor, receiver
Unsigned
18. Gino Gradkowski, center
Unsigned
19. Jamar Taylor, cornerback
Unsigned