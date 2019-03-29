KUSA – I understood allowing Matt Paradis to go because of injury and money.

I understood letting Bradley Roby and Billy Turner go because of money and Darian Stewart and Brandon Marshall simply because it was time to move in younger legs.

I was a bit surprised the Broncos didn’t try to bring back edge rusher Shaq Barrett because he was relatively cheap at a one-year, $4 million deal with Tampa Bay. Perhaps, the Broncos were concerned about Barrett’s hip.

Among their 19 players from 2018 who became free agents either because their contracts were expired, options weren’t renewed, they were released or non-tendered, I’m not surprised they re-signed backups Zach Kerr and Kevin Hogan and long snapper Casey Kreiter. They were relatively budget signings.

The Broncos did give Jeff Heuerman a decent contract, although he’s still only the 21st-highest paid tight end (average annual salary).

An update on the Broncos’ free agents (not including defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who received a $3.095 million tender as a restricted free agent):

1. Matt Paradis, center

Signed with Carolina, 3 years, $27.03 million.

2. Bradley Roby, cornerback

Signed with Houston, 1 year, $10 million.

3. Jeff Heuerman, tight end

Re-signed with Broncos, 2 years, $8 million.

4. Billy Turner, guard-tackle

Signed with Green Bay, 4 years, $28 million.

5. Shaq Barrett, outside linebacker

Signed with Tampa Bay, 1 year, $4 million.

6. Zach Kerr, defensive lineman

Re-signed with Broncos, 2 years, $5 million.

7. Brandon Marshall, inside linebacker

Signed 1-year contract with Raiders.

8. Matt LaCosse, tight end

Signed with New England, 2 years, $2.8 million.

9. Max Garcia, guard

Signed with Arizona, 1 year, $2 million.

10. Kevin Hogan, quarterback

Re-signed with Broncos, 1 year, $1.29 million.

11. Casey Kreiter, long snapper

Re-signed with Broncos, 1 years, $1 million.

12. Darian Stewart, safety

Unsigned

13. Jared Veldheer, right tackle

Unsigned

14. Domata Peko, nose tackle

Unsigned

15. Tramaine Brock, cornerback

Unsigned

16. Shane Ray, outside linebacker

Unsigned

17. Jordan Taylor, receiver

Unsigned

18. Gino Gradkowski, center

Unsigned

19. Jamar Taylor, cornerback

Unsigned