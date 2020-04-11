Bronco notes: Fangio said COVID-19 adjustments are distracting but team will adjust again

Offensive line coach Mike Munchak to return Thursday. Phillip Lindsay on injury report with jammed toes.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The COVID-caused interruptions and adjustments are starting to stack up on the Broncos’ preparation plans.

For the second consecutive week, the Broncos cancelled a practice as a precaution to the growing number of COVID-19 cases within the team and organization.

The team didn’t practice last Friday entering their game against the Chargers. They didn’t practice Wednesday as they are to about to play the Falcons at Atlanta on Sunday.

"It’s distracting, it’s not ideal," Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said in a Zoom media call Wednesday. "I’d be lying to say that it wasn’t. But, we’re of the mindset at the start of this year knowing that we were going to have to do some improvising and adjusting. We’ve done well with it so far.

"When you first get the news that you can’t get in to practice you’re a little bit (ticked) off and everything, but you take a few minutes and take a deep breath and figure out how we’re going to beat it and get over this, and that’s what we do."

Fangio added that spending time at home and conducting meetings virtually is fine for the players once in a while, but he hopes to get back to a normal routine soon.

"I don’t like that they’re not here together," he said. "I think they’re safer when they are in this building than when they’re not in this building."

Munchak to return

Offensive line coach Mike Munchak, in the COVID-19 protocol since last Tuesday, is scheduled to return to the team for practice Thursday.

Running backs coach Curtis Modkins also returned 9 days after he was in the COVID protocols last month.

Lindsay, Callahan on injury report

The new editions on the Broncos’ estimated injury report Wednesday were running back Phillip Lindsay (foot) and cornerback Bryce Callahan (ankle). Lindsay suffered jammed toes in the game against the Chargers. Lindsay has 162 yards rushing on just 14 carries – 11.6 yards per carry.

Falcons coach Rahim Morris referred to Lindsay as "the heartbeat of the team" during a conference call with members of the Denver media Wednesday.

"When I say the heartbeat of the team, I mean kind of the juice guy," Morris said. "When he does have a carry, it’s meaningful. The way he runs the ball with passion, you can feel it—it oozes off tape."

And their decisions? I do know he [RB Philip Lindsay] is the heartbeat of the team and gets the ball, and that’s simply just my opinion."

Bronco Bits

The Broncos are bringing back undrafted rookie receiver Kendall Hinton to their practice squad. Hinton was with the Broncos in training camp. …

Fangio said tight end Nick Vannett (bruised foot) would have been able to practice Wednesday on a limited basis. Offensive lineman Patrick Morris is getting a second opinion on his injured arm.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

