MIAMI — Von Miller has himself a new position coach.

John Pagano will report to Broncos’ headquarters Tuesday to officially begin his job as the team’s fourth outside linebackers coach in four years. Pagano, who grew up in Boulder and was an All-State linebacker for his father-coach Sam Pagano at Fairview High School in the early 1980s, follows Fred Pagac (2017), Reggie Herring and DeMarcus Ware (2018) and Brandon Staley (2019) as boss of the Broncos’ edge pass-rushing position.

Only Herring is still on the Broncos’ staff as an inside linebackers coach.

“I’m very familiar with John,’’ Miller said while walking through the pre-NFL Honors Show Red Carpet ceremony Saturday. “He was with the San Diego Chargers for a long time. He interviewed me at the (NFL) Combine (in 2011) -- he was super cool at the Combine.

“And he coached Melvin Ingram for a while; that’s one of my good buddies. Sounds like we got another great, smart coach.’’

Pagano is about to begin his 25th season as an NFL assistant coach, 15 of which were with the Chargers from 2002-16. He was their defensive coordinator for five seasons from 2012-16.

After coaching outside linebackers the past two seasons for the Houston Texans, Pagano is finishing up a whirlwind week that began with an interview with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday.

He then flew to Denver to meet with Broncos head coach Vic Fangio on Thursday, flew back to Houston to pick up Jagger Pagano so he could accompany his young linebacker-playing son for a weekend recruiting trip to the University of San Diego.

Pagano then flew back to Houston to pack up so he could start with the Broncos on Tuesday.

Last season, the only inexperience on the Broncos’ coaching staff was at offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and the outside linebackers position.

“Not anymore,’’ said Broncos general manager John Elway during his red carpet stroll Saturday.

Rich Scangarello (4), T.C. McCartney (3) and Staley (2) had a combined 9 years of NFL coaching experience entering 2019. They have been replaced by Pat Shurmur (21), Mike Shula (28) and Pagano (24), who will bring a combined 73 years of NFL coaching experience. And that doesn’t include Mike Shula’s four-year head coach stint at the University of Alabama.

“On the offensive side we’re excited with Mike Shula coming in as the quarterbacks coach,’’ Elway said. “Pat being the offensive coordinator and then bringing in John – played golf with him a couple years ago, I said 'When are you going to be a Bronco?' So we finally got him back to Denver.

“I think Vic’s done a great job and he’s got great experience on his staff now. A lot of knowledge. I’m thrilled with where we are right now.”

