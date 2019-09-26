ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Something hasn’t been right with Von Miller this season and it’s not just his career-worst 0 sacks through 3 games.

In the locker room in recent weeks, the way he’s mixed with people, he’s been strangely quiet. Not mean or anything but not his usual friendly Von-self, either.

The symptoms of the new reticent Von culminated with his press conference Thursday. No questions. He delivered a 13-second, college-coach-like statement, a wave and a walk-off.

"I feel good,’’ Miller said. “We've had a great week of preparation. Got great teammates, great coaches. I'm excited about the opportunity this week versus the Jaguars. Gotta great game plan in. Excited to play.’’

We know Miller enough by now to believe his brief statement and walkoff was calculated. He repeatedly stated an “on to Cincinnati” during a press conference last November. It is believed his message was something to the effect he wanted his actions to speak this week.

Still, after the press conference and during the team stretch, Miller seemed to be exercising a fair distance from his nearest teammate.

What’s going on with Von?

Before Von’s unusual press performance, I was prepared to say the key to the Broncos’ getting their first win Sunday was to get Von an early sack. Get him dancing, get the home crowd roaring energy into the team.

The Broncos seem to be a rather impassive team compared to those they have played. Miller has always been its heart and soul.

Maybe that early sack is even more critical now.

The stress of 0-3 is starting to show. On everyone. Lose to the Jaguars and well, shudder to think how tense and ugly it’s going to be around Broncos headquarters if they lose to Jaguars.

