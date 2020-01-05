Von Miller retests 'negative' for COVID-19

Broncos star was quarantined two weeks after learning April 16 he had tested positive for coronavirus.

DENVER — Results from Von Miller’s retest for the coronavirus came back negative Thursday.

"The Hazmat people just left, so I’m green," Miller said in a brief conversation with 9NEWS.

The Broncos’ star linebacker with 106 career sacks in 9 seasons said he started experiencing symptoms, primarily a cough, on April 11. He was tested for COVID-19 on April 14 and the results came back positive on April 16.

He was quarantined for two weeks until he was retested Tuesday and the results came back negative Thursday.

Miller, 31, participated in the Broncos’ virtual position meetings this week that were headed by outside linebackers coach John Pagano.

After making 6 Pro Bowls in a row, 8 in all, Miller has two years left on his contract that will pay him $18 million each season.

Miller arranged for a Hazmat crew to rid any lingering bacteria or allergens from his home on Thursday.