Von Miller's agent denies allegations Miller shared sexual explicit photos of a woman

Woman claimed in lawsuit that Miller shared intimate photos to celebrities in a "fit of jealousy, anger and rage."

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — The agent representing former Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller denies claims made against his client that Miller shared sexually explicit photos of her to two unnamed celebrities.

TMZ was the first report of a lawsuit filed against Miller by woman using the name “Jane Doe” in a Los Angeles County Court. According to the report, the woman said she was dating Miller in May 2020 when they took photos together during “sexual acts” with the understanding they would never be shared. The unnamed woman reportedly alleged in the lawsuit that Miller “in a fit of jealousy, anger and rage” shared the photos with two unnamed celebrities.

The lawsuit claimed that each of the photos Miller shared with the “celebrities” came with the message: “This the (bleep) you want?’’

Asked by 9NEWS for comment, Joby Branion, Miller’s longtime agent, stated: “These are allegations. Von has not done what he is being accused of. He continues to be focused on his family and preparations for what he hopes will be a winning season."

The alleged incident would have occurred while Miller was a member of the Denver Broncos at a time when the pandemic shut down the team’s offseason work. Miller was traded to the Los Angeles Rams at midseason last year and helped them win the Super Bowl. It was his second Super Bowl ring as he had also carried the Broncos to a Super Bowl 50 win that capped the 2015 season with two strip sacks that led to touchdowns in a 24-10 win against Carolina.

After his first Super Bowl title, Branion negotiated a defensive player record six-year, $108 million contract extension between the Broncos and Miller. After his second Super Bowl win, Branion negotiated a six-year, $120 million contract – that is guaranteed for three years at $17.5 million per year – with the Buffalo Bills.