Von Miller suffers what may be serious lower leg injury

Broncos star went down near end of team's practice Tuesday. He had MRI and is awaiting second opinion. Surgery is likely, per source.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller suffered what appears to be a serious lower-leg injury near the end of practice Tuesday, a source told 9NEWS.

Per the source, Miller said he “felt something funny” in his ankle area near the end of the team's workout inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, which has artificial turf. He immediately was taken for an MRI. He will also get a second opinion from noted sports orthopedic surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson, whose practice is in Green Bay.

The source said at this point, the injury will likely require surgery.

Miller is arguably the best defensive player in Broncos’ history. He was the difference-maker in the Broncos winning Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season and has 106.0 career sacks in only nine seasons.

However, Miller, who had average 12.25 sacks a year through his first eight years, slumped to 8.0 sacks last season.

At 31-years-old, he put on a few extra pounds of muscle this offseason as he seemed determined to have a bounce-back season. If the Broncos lose Miller for an extended period of time – and again, that seems likely at his point – his backups would be either Malik Reed or Jeremiah Attaochu at outside linebacker.