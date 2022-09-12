Walton, Penners attend first game as Broncos owners

Boos were louder than cheers from Seattle crowd from Wilson. Which was a sound of respect.

SEATTLE — Among other things $4.65 billion buys an NFL ownership group is a chance to stand on the team sidelines during pregame warmups.

Greg Penner, an owner and the team CEO, said he was excited, and yes a little nervous. Who wasn't?

Rob Walton, the Broncos' new controlling owner, said he was ready to get the game going. And it came up how running the Walmart discount chain gave his group experience in a highly competitive environment.

Carrie Walton Penner had kept her ear to the excitement she felt around the Denver community for this season-opening game.

The three majority owners had their record-setting purchase of the Broncos officially approved by NFL ownership last month. They came from various points to attend their first game here Monday night as Broncos’ owners.

They were joined on the field by new team president Damani Leech, general manager George Paton, general counsel Tim Aragon and chief communications officer Patrick Smyth.

Seattle boos Russ

As Broncos quarterback and longtime former Seahawk Russell Wilson ran onto the field for pregame warmups, and then back into the locker room after the warmup period, the boos were loud enough to drown out the cheers from the significant percentage of Broncos fans who showed up were orange.

He got booed again when he and his team ran out onto the field a few minutes before kickoff.

It’s been reported here locally that Wilson sought to leave the Seahawks – even though it’s been well-documented the team tried to trade him as far as back as the 2018 offseason – and not the other way around.

Whatever. Pete Rose was booed in every road ballpark of his 24-year career. It’s a sound of respect.

