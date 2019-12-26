ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — He was slingin’ Lock in Houston. And then Drew managed Detroit in Denver.

Either way works, he says. Broncos rookie Drew Lock can quarterback either type of game.

“I think it just comes the mindset of taking what they give you the whole time,’’ Lock said Thursday at his final pre-game press conference of the Broncos’ 2019 season. “I’m a gunslinger, but I’m going to be a gunslinger if the defense allows me to be. I don’t go into the game thinking, ‘Alright, I’m going to go chuck this thing around the yard and make big plays.’

“If the defense allows me to be the gunslinger, it’s in me to bring it out. But if the defense wants me to be a guy that checks down the field and we drive it 80 yards and take seven or eight minutes off the clock, then I can be that.’’

Lock is 3-1 with his fifth start coming Sunday afternoon against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. He keeps getting asked in various ways about being “the guy” even though it’s obvious he already is the guy.

Barring a painful wrong step off a curb or something else unforeseen, Lock will be the Broncos’ opening-day quarterback in 2020. Broncos’ general manager John Elway is not expected to take a quarterback on Day 1 of the draft next April 23. If Elway does pick up a QB in free agency, it would likely be a veteran backup type.

Lock knows he’s the guy.

“I’m going to approach it like I’m the guy,’’ Lock said when asked if he thinks the team’s starter going into the offseason. “Once I took my first step out on the field as a starter, that was just my mentality. I wasn’t going to lose it, I was going to keep it.

“That’s the kind of mindset I had, that’s the kind of guy I want to be for this place and that’s the kind of guy I think this place deserves.”

