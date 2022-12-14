Wilson decision looms as Gregory, Turner return and Martin's season ends

A decision to play Russell Wilson looms large ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There is passing the NFL concussion protocols. Which Russell Wilson seems to have a decent chance of accomplishing this week.

But will Wilson also have to get through the common-sense logic of the Broncos' top decision makers before he is allowed to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals?

Wilson was, after all, knocked out for a second or two upon his head getting slammed into the grass field of play this past Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. And the Broncos are 3-10 and eliminated from postseason contention.

"In the end his safety is what matters most to us,'' Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said prior to practice Wednesday. "We want to make sure we're taking care of him and all his well being and we're doing what's right for Russell.

"It always starts right away with the medical department. We've got a real good medical department, an independent neurologist. We're going to make sure we're in constant communication with them. He's being monitored by everybody. And will go from there. We'll talk with him and it'll be an organizational decision."

Wilson participated in a 30-minute, non-contact, sports activity practice Wednesday, which is an early phase of the protocols. He conducted the individual drills with the other quarterbacks, working on his footwork and throwing some passes. Based on other players who went through the concussion protocols, Wilson seems to be advancing better than most.

Still, there is the risk vs. reward factor in allowing him to play against the Cardinals and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

If he doesn't play against the Cardinals, Brett Rypien would start and newly signed quarterback Jarrett Guarantano would be elevated from the practice squad as a backup. Guarantano is a rookie who has not yet dressed for an NFL game, much less play in one.

Hackett also announced outside linebacker Jacob Martin, the Aurora and Cherokee Trail High School product, is done for the year with a knee injury. Martin was acquired from the Jets at the same time the Broncos traded away Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in early November. Martin had a sack and 6 tackles in five games for the Broncos.

Dre'Mont Jones (hip), Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) were held out of practice Wednesday.

On a more positive note, outside linebacker Randy Gregory and right tackle Billy Turner returned to practice Wednesday and there's a chance both could play Sunday. Gregory has been out since undergoing knee surgery following the Broncos' Game 4 loss at Las Vegas. Turner had his own issues from knee surgery to start the season, returned to play in four games, but aggravated his knee in game 9 at Tennessee.

Dalton Risner (shoulder), Andrew Beck (hamstring), Dakota Allen (hamstring) returned to practice after missing the game Sunday against the Chiefs.

