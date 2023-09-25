For many young Broncos players, professional life means learning how to bounce back from defeat

Meinerz and Mims played for winning college programs. That's not the case with the 0-3 Broncos so far in 2023.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — While playing one game as a sophomore for Wisconsin-Whitewater, a Division III program where the disparity between teams can be enormous, Quinn Meinerz was on the favorable side of a 73-0 score.

Life’s balances being what they are, especially within the predictably unpredictable sports world, Meinerz as the Denver Broncos’ starting right guard Sunday experienced the down side of a 70-20 score in Miami, where the NFL is supposed to offer a minimal disparity between teams.

There is so much about the NFL life that surpasses everything Wisconsin-Whitewater. Money. Great food. Nice team hotels.

One of the downsides to pro life is many players who come from strong college programs have to get used to losing.

Meinerz helped the Whitewater Warhawks to a combined 26-3 record his last two playing seasons in college, including that 73-0 win.

He’s 0-3 with the Broncos this year, including that 70-20 drubbing Sunday from the Dolphins.

“That was one of the first things I learned playing in the NFL is the cliché, control what you can control,’’ Meinerz said in a conference call Monday with the local media. “That’s truly the essence of what’s required to play in this league and especially on the offensive line where any offensive success or not successful stuff is partly on the offensive line.

“It’s my job to keep playing hard regardless of the situation because not only do I have to protect myself and protect my teammates, but it’s also -- that’s how I play the game whether the scoreboard is in our favor or not.”

Marvin Mims Jr. is another one. If he’s been asked once, the Broncos’ receiver and returner has been asked nearly every day since the Broncos traded up into the second round to draft him in April: What’s the biggest adjustment between college and pros?

It’s not speed. He’s got so much blaze streaming from his feet the NFL is struggling to keep up with him. In his last two games for the Broncos, Mims in limited playing time has five catches for 186 yards receiving – 37.2 yards per catch – a 45-yard punt return and a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

But for all his early exploits, the 21-year-old is transitioning from going 20-4 during his first two years at Oklahoma to 0-3 in his first year with the Broncos.

“It’s been tough,’’ Mims said in his media call Monday. “My freshman and sophomore years in college, I want to say I lost maybe four games total. And then this past year at Oklahoma we had new coaching staff and a lot of different changes, we ended up going 6-7.

“So I kind of know how it is. It’s a tough feeling. It’s a tough taste to have week-in and week-out but at the end of the day you just have to keep going to work and eventually the wins will come.”

Maybe this Sunday. The Broncos play the Chicago Bears, who are also 0-3. Even though the game will be played at the Bears’ home of Soldier Field, the Broncos are 2.5-point favorites.