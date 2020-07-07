Mike Shanahan elected into Broncos Ring of Fame

Shanahan's induction ceremony will be held in 2021, an indication Broncos believe much of this season will be played at less than full capacity.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mike Shanahan, the most successful coach in Broncos history with two Super Bowl titles, seven playoff seasons and 146 wins, has been elected into the team’s Ring of Fame.

Shanahan’s induction ceremony will be held in 2021 as the Broncos acknowledge much of the 2020 home season at Empower Field at Mile High will be played at less than full capacity.

Shanahan was the sole person elected Tuesday by the Broncos Ring of Fame committee that consists of team president Joe Ellis, radio play-by-play broadcaster Dave Logan, former radio broadcaster Larry Zimmer, former defensive coordinator Joe Collier, former general manager John Beake and team historian Jim Saccomano.

Shanahan most likely will share his Ring of Fame ceremony next year with quarterback Peyton Manning, who will be eligible for the team’s Ring of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2021.

Besides compiling a 146-91 record in 14 seasons as head coach – an average season of 10-6 – Shanahan also spent seven seasons as a Broncos’ assistant coach to Dan Reeves. Shanahan, 67, led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl titles in back-to-back seasons of 1997-98. He also helped the Broncos reach the Super Bowl as an assistant in 1986, ‘87 and 89.

He guided the Broncos to a 13-3 regular season record and the AFC Championship Game in 2005 but when that was followed by three consecutive missed playoff seasons and a combined 24-24 record, team owner Pat Bowlen decided to make a change. Shanahan went on to coach four seasons with Washington, leading it to the playoffs in 2012.

Shanahan becomes the 34th member elected into the team’s Ring of Fame.

