ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is interviewing Mike Shula for the team's quarterback position coach today, sources told 9NEWS.

Such interviews are ordinarily considered a formality as Shula is expected to get the QB job, sources told 9NEWS.

Shula, whose dad Don Shula is the NFL's all-time coaching leader with 328 regular-season wins (Bill Belichick is third with 273), has spent the past two years serving as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator for head coach Pat Shurmur.

Shurmur became the Broncos' offensive coordinator nearly two weeks ago and ever since Rich Scangarello was fired on January 10, the Shurmur-Shula combination had been expected.

Shula is expected to be named the Broncos quarterbacks coach soon and when he does it will complete a shift in philosophy by the team's general manager John Elway and Fangio.

Daniel Jones waits for a play from head coach Pat Shurmur, middle, and offensive coordinator Mike Shula during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Last year, the Broncos' hierarchy wanted a young, innovative mind to run the offense, so much so that Elway and Fangio took a chance on Scangarello and T.C. McCartney, who were getting their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach positions, respectively, for the first time in their coaching careers.

Scangarello and McCartney did yeoman's work in helping rookie quarterback Drew Lock from 12 weeks on injured reserve -- a period in which he couldn't practice -- to going 4-1 as the starter in the final five weeks. However, the Broncos' offense body of work through the season -- the team finished 28th in offensive yards and points scored -- led Elway and Fangio to seek an experienced offensive coaching duo.

And in the NFL to be an experienced coach means bouncing from team to team over their careers.

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, right, jokes with offensive coordinator Mike Shula, left, during an NFL football practice at their training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., Saturday, July 26, 2014.

Mike Shula, 54, played quarterback for Alabama from 1984-86, became a 12th-round draft pick of Tampa Bay in 1987, then began his coaching career with the Bucs as a low-level offensive assistant in 1988.

The Broncos will mark his 10th stop in 23 seasons with eight teams -- he had two assistant stints with Tampa and Miami. He was head coach once and that was with his alma mater Alabama, where he went 26-23 in four years. He was fired after the 2006 season and replaced by Nick Saban.

Some of Shula's best work was in bringing along Cam Newton while serving as the Carolina Panthers' quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator from 2011-17.

With the Giants the past two seasons, Shula had the challenging tasks of both winding down a superstar in Eli Manning and making the transition to first-round rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

With the Broncos, Shurmur and Shula will be responsible for the continued development of Lock, who is expected to be the Broncos' season-opening starter in 2020.

