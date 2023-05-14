Mims vs. Moss highlights Broncos rookie minicamp

Drafted between the Oklahoma receiver and Iowa cornerback, linebacker Drew Sanders made the biggest play Saturday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Let’s not overlook the obvious. The Broncos’ rookie minicamp is primarily about the team’s top three draft picks: Marvin Mims, Drew Sanders, Riley Moss.

Moss gets some added attention as possibly the NFL’s first white cornerback in 20 years – since Jason Sehorn last played.

“I didn’t know I was the only white corner to be honest with you,’’ Moss said. “No, I’m just playing with you. No, it’s been crazy. But at the end of the day if you can do the job you can do the job. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Already, Moss, a third-round pick from Iowa, has been matched up against Mims, the second-round receiver from Oklahoma.

“That’s the matchup I’ve been looking forward to since I got to camp,’’ said Mims, who was spotted running several go routes Saturday during the rookie practice – as you would expect for a speedy receiver who averaged 20.8 yards per catch his last two years for the Sooners. “That’s probably one of the first guys I got to talk to when I first got to camp, Riley. A great dude. Obviously love him. We’ve know each other for two days, just a great guy. Easy to have conversations with and out there he’s going to make sure you know he’s on the field. I mean even in walkthrough he’s coming up and tapping me. It’s great to have him out there.”

So how did it go, Mims vs. Moss?

“First encounter was good,’’ Moss said. “I was in the slot. We were playing man to man so it was good. I’ve seen a lot of guys like him throughout my career and it’s going to be good to go against him in the next couple days.’’

Mims can fly as a receiver. And Moss as a corner?

“He’s going to let you know he’s there,’’ Mims said. “Quick guy. Really instinctive. But that’s all I know. I didn’t really watch Iowa football or anything like that during college.”

Drafted between Mims and Moss was linebacker Drew Sanders. He had a pick six in a 7 on 7 drill against veteran QB Ben DiNucci.

Sanders is a man of few words. He’s also the son of a high school coach.

Better believe on father and son talked about the day when Drew would walk into an NFL locker room for the first time

“Yeah that’s always been a goal of mine to make it to the NFL since I was a little kid,’’ Sanders said. “Growing up around football you kind of look up to people and when you’ve been around the game it’s always been a dream of mine to make at this level.”

In 9 days – Tuesday, May 23 -- the rookies will mix in with the veteran Broncos players for the start of OTAs.