Broncos players, staff to wear special cleats on Sunday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos announced Monday that nearly 65 players will participate in the "My Cause My Cleats" initiative this season.
The annual initiative celebrates the positive impact that NFL players make in communities across America and provides players an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work for which they are passionate.
Broncos players will be able to wear custom cause-related cleats in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday Night Football kicks off at 6:15 p.m. on 9NEWS and Peacock.
Broncos executives and coaches will also take part in the league-wide campaign for the first time since its inception. President & CEO Joe Ellis, President of Football Operations John Elway, General Manager George Paton, Senior Vice President of Strategy Brittany Bowlen, and Head Coach Vic Fangio will all showcase their custom shoes.
Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats via the 2021 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction from Dec. 8 to Dec. 18, helping players raise funds for their chosen causes.
Executive/Coach
- Ellis, Joe — Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver
- Elway, John — Denver Broncos Charities
- Paton, George — Alzheimer’s Association
- Bowlen, Brittany — Alzheimer’s Association and Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver
- Fangio, Vic — Youth and High School Football/Dunmore High School
Players
- Agim, McTelvin — The National Juvenile Defender Center and Salvation Army Texarkana
- Bassey, Essang — Easterseals
- Beck, Andrew — Freedom Service Dogs
- Beyer, Shaun — The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- Bobenmoyer, Jacob — American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)
- Bolles, Garett — Apraxia Kids and National Center for Learning Disabilities
- Boone, Mike — American Cancer Society
- Bridgewater, Teddy — Little Bear Teddy
- Browning, Baron — Spina Bifida Association
- Chubb, Bradley — The Chubb Foundation
- Cleveland, Tyrie — Everytown
- Cooper, Jonathon — American Heart Association
- Crockett, Damarea — Alzheimer's Association
- Dawson Jr., Duke — International Children’s Anophthalmia & Microphthalmia Network (ICAN)
- Fant, Noah — Open Door Mission
- Ford, Mike — American Cancer Society
- Gafford, Rico — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Iowa
- Gordon III, Melvin — Beyond the Flash Foundation
- Griffith, Jonas — National Kidney Foundation
- Hairston, Nate — American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
- Hamler, KJ — American Cancer Society
- Harris, Jonathan — Boys & Girls Clubs of America
- Harris, Shelby — The FPIES Foundation
- Himmelman, Drew — American Cancer Society
- Hinton, Kendall — Alzheimer's Association
- Jackson, Kareem — Kareem Jackson Foundation
- Jeudy, Jerry — Trisomy 18 Foundation
- Jewell, Josey — Logan's Hope
- Johnson, Alexander — Alzheimer's Association
- Jones, Brett — Canadian Cancer Society
- Jones, Dre'Mont — The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and American Cancer Society
- Lock, Drew — Breast Cancer Research Foundation
- Locke, P.J. — Team Locke Down
- Martin, Sam — Puppies & Golf
- Massie, Bobby — Lincoln Hills Cares
- McManus, Brandon — Project McManus
- Meinerz, Quinn — Hugs 4 Alaina and Glut1 Deficiency Foundation
- Mintze, Andre — Vanderbilt Dancing Dores Program
- Ojemudia, Michael — Covenant House Michigan
- Okwuegbunam, Albert — UNICEF Nigeria
- Patrick, Aaron — Air Force Aid Society
- Patrick, Tim — Sarcoma Foundation of America
- Pierson-El, De'Mornay — The Epilepsy Foundation
- Purcell, Mike — Wounded Warrior Project
- Reed, Malik — Dementia Society Inc. and JED Foundation
- Risner, Dalton — RisnerUp Foundation and Camp Hope
- Robinson, Curtis — American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Rypien, Brett — American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Saubert, Eric — Dogs for Better Lives
- Schlottmann, Austin — Adam's Angels Ministry and Special Olympics Texas - Brenham
- Simmons, Justin — Justin Simmons Foundation and Fuel Up to Play 60
- Spencer, Diontae — United Way of Southeast Louisiana: Hurricane Ida Relief Fund
- Spencer, Marquiss — American Cancer Society
- Stephen, Shamar — Boys & Girls Clubs of America
- Sterns, Caden — Circle of Cancer Care and Prader-Willi Syndrome Association
- Strnad, Justin — American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
- Surtain II, Pat — Alzheimer's Association
- Weatherly, Stephen — The Stephen Weatherly Foundation
- Williams, DeShawn — Littlejohn Community Center
- Williams, Javonte — American Cancer Society
- Young, Kenny — Tackle Young Foundation
For more information about each player’s cause, please click here.
