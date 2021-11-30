Broncos players, staff to wear special cleats on Sunday

The NFL's "My Cause My Cleats" initiative aims to raise awareness for various causes and non-profit organizations.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos announced Monday that nearly 65 players will participate in the "My Cause My Cleats" initiative this season.

The annual initiative celebrates the positive impact that NFL players make in communities across America and provides players an opportunity to highlight the cause-related work for which they are passionate.

Broncos players will be able to wear custom cause-related cleats in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday Night Football kicks off at 6:15 p.m. on 9NEWS and Peacock.

Broncos executives and coaches will also take part in the league-wide campaign for the first time since its inception. President & CEO Joe Ellis, President of Football Operations John Elway, General Manager George Paton, Senior Vice President of Strategy Brittany Bowlen, and Head Coach Vic Fangio will all showcase their custom shoes.

Fans may bid on select game-issued player cleats via the 2021 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction from Dec. 8 to Dec. 18, helping players raise funds for their chosen causes.

Executive/Coach

Ellis, Joe — Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver

Elway, John — Denver Broncos Charities

Paton, George — Alzheimer’s Association

Bowlen, Brittany — Alzheimer’s Association and Boys & Girls Club of Metro Denver

Fangio, Vic — Youth and High School Football/Dunmore High School

Players

Agim, McTelvin — The National Juvenile Defender Center and Salvation Army Texarkana

Bassey, Essang — Easterseals

Beck, Andrew — Freedom Service Dogs

Beyer, Shaun — The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Bobenmoyer, Jacob — American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA)

Bolles, Garett — Apraxia Kids and National Center for Learning Disabilities

Boone, Mike — American Cancer Society

Bridgewater, Teddy — Little Bear Teddy

Browning, Baron — Spina Bifida Association

Chubb, Bradley — The Chubb Foundation

Cleveland, Tyrie — Everytown

Cooper, Jonathon — American Heart Association

Crockett, Damarea — Alzheimer's Association

Dawson Jr., Duke — International Children’s Anophthalmia & Microphthalmia Network (ICAN)

Fant, Noah — Open Door Mission

Ford, Mike — American Cancer Society

Gafford, Rico — The Boys & Girls Club of Central Iowa

Gordon III, Melvin — Beyond the Flash Foundation

Griffith, Jonas — National Kidney Foundation

Hairston, Nate — American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

Hamler, KJ — American Cancer Society

Harris, Jonathan — Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Harris, Shelby — The FPIES Foundation

Himmelman, Drew — American Cancer Society

Hinton, Kendall — Alzheimer's Association

Jackson, Kareem — Kareem Jackson Foundation

Jeudy, Jerry — Trisomy 18 Foundation

Jewell, Josey — Logan's Hope

Johnson, Alexander — Alzheimer's Association

Jones, Brett — Canadian Cancer Society

Jones, Dre'Mont — The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and American Cancer Society

Lock, Drew — Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Locke, P.J. — Team Locke Down

Martin, Sam — Puppies & Golf

Massie, Bobby — Lincoln Hills Cares

McManus, Brandon — Project McManus

Meinerz, Quinn — Hugs 4 Alaina and Glut1 Deficiency Foundation

Mintze, Andre — Vanderbilt Dancing Dores Program

Ojemudia, Michael — Covenant House Michigan

Okwuegbunam, Albert — UNICEF Nigeria

Patrick, Aaron — Air Force Aid Society

Patrick, Tim — Sarcoma Foundation of America

Pierson-El, De'Mornay — The Epilepsy Foundation

Purcell, Mike — Wounded Warrior Project

Reed, Malik — Dementia Society Inc. and JED Foundation

Risner, Dalton — RisnerUp Foundation and Camp Hope

Robinson, Curtis — American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Rypien, Brett — American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Saubert, Eric — Dogs for Better Lives

Schlottmann, Austin — Adam's Angels Ministry and Special Olympics Texas - Brenham

Simmons, Justin — Justin Simmons Foundation and Fuel Up to Play 60

Spencer, Diontae — United Way of Southeast Louisiana: Hurricane Ida Relief Fund

Spencer, Marquiss — American Cancer Society

Stephen, Shamar — Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Sterns, Caden — Circle of Cancer Care and Prader-Willi Syndrome Association

Strnad, Justin — American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Surtain II, Pat — Alzheimer's Association

Weatherly, Stephen — The Stephen Weatherly Foundation

Williams, DeShawn — Littlejohn Community Center

Williams, Javonte — American Cancer Society

Young, Kenny — Tackle Young Foundation

For more information about each player’s cause, please click here.

