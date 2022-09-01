Here's what the Broncos' new president said about the team's uniforms

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — New owners, new president, new coach, new quarterback.
Could it soon be time for the Denver Broncos to get new uniforms?
During this introductory press conference on Monday, new team president Damani Leech said he'll be looking at the Broncos' uniforms.
"I think you've got to try and balance history and tradition, you know, three Super Bowls wearing this uniform," Leech said. "But also understanding that tastes evolve, your customer evolves and connecting with fans and your brand in the best way is important to do. Again, no proclamations on day one, but it's also one of those things that I'll be looking at."
The Broncos last gave their uniforms a complete overhaul in 1997. The team unveiled a new logo, navy blue jerseys and lots of striping. The team switched to an orange jersey full time in 2012.
"The main thing I've learned in a few weeks is there are a lot of opinions about the uniforms, and I have not formed any conclusions yet," said Greg Penner, Broncos owner and CEO.
Many in Broncos Country say they are ready for some type of uniform update. Others hope for a return to the "D" logo the Broncos used from 1968 to 1996.
The Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rapids, Colorado Rockies and Rocky Mountain Vibes have all recently unveiled new jerseys.
Here are some intriguing uniform concepts created by fans:
