Is it time? Internet shares ideas for new Broncos uniforms

The team hasn't announced any plans for a uniform change, but that hasn't stopped Broncos Country from dreaming.

DENVER — A new owner, new coach and maybe a new quarterback. Could it soon be time for the Denver Broncos to update their uniforms?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced to fanfare their popular "Creamsicle" uniform will be making a return in 2023. New merchandise from the Washington Commanders is expected to generate a fortune for that franchise.

The Broncos last gave their uniforms a complete overhaul in 1997. The team unveiled a new logo, new navy blue jerseys and lots of new striping. The team switched to an orange jersey full time in 2012.

Many in Broncos Country are wondering if a new jersey could be on the horizon under new team ownership. Others are hoping for a return to the "D" logo the Broncos used from 1968 to 1996.

The Broncos have not made any announcements about a possible uniform change, but that hasn't stopped fans from drafting their own ideas.

Here are some intriguing uniform concepts created by fans:

Broncos concept uniforms. pic.twitter.com/E2u1SPpmLc — Addicted to Helmets (@addicted2helmet) November 14, 2021

I have a few ideas, but I'm only gonna share my favorite one, which is this Modern Throwback Denver Broncos uniform concept I created: pic.twitter.com/LF3zO70vaN — Connor Reynolds (@DaRealConMan) February 27, 2022

Broncos mashup uniform. 👎👍? pic.twitter.com/jLQQJMbH4T — Addicted to Helmets (@addicted2helmet) February 22, 2022

The Denver Broncos need to make orange pants an option to pair with white jerseys when they eventually overhaul their current uniform kit. Creating a white Color Rush jersey as an addition to that existing kit's pants would be a most welcomed starting point. pic.twitter.com/miBlQtrT1m — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) January 19, 2022

Someone needs to tell Mr. Paton to bring back these uniforms already. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/WgnhLMA2co — Isaac Olivarez (@IsaacAOlivarez) January 10, 2022

> Have a uniform to share? Send it our way to be included here.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.