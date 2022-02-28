Is it time? Internet shares ideas for new Broncos uniforms

DENVER — A new owner, new coach and maybe a new quarterback. Could it soon be time for the Denver Broncos to update their uniforms?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced to fanfare their popular "Creamsicle" uniform will be making a return in 2023. New merchandise from the Washington Commanders is expected to generate a fortune for that franchise.
The Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rapids and Rocky Mountain Vibes have all recently unveiled new jerseys.
The Broncos last gave their uniforms a complete overhaul in 1997. The team unveiled a new logo, new navy blue jerseys and lots of new striping. The team switched to an orange jersey full time in 2012.
Many in Broncos Country are wondering if a new jersey could be on the horizon under new team ownership. Others are hoping for a return to the "D" logo the Broncos used from 1968 to 1996.
The Broncos have not made any announcements about a possible uniform change, but that hasn't stopped fans from drafting their own ideas.
Here are some intriguing uniform concepts created by fans:
> Have a uniform to share? Send it our way to be included here.
Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop
Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.
HOW TO LISTEN
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.