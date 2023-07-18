Broncos' new alternate helmet is about to be revealed

Broncos fans will have two chances to take up-close photos with the new helmet.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A new owner, new coach, new quarterback and now — a new alternate helmet.

The Denver Broncos will reveal a new alternate helmet on Tuesday, July 25.

The Broncos have teased a new white helmet on social media with the words "coming soon" and cold face emojis.

Fans at training camp on Saturday, July 29, and Thursday, Aug. 17, will be able to take photos with the helmet.

The Broncos will have 12 training camp practices that will be open to the public, beginning Friday, July 28, at the Broncos' Englewood headquarters, Centura Health Training Center.

New this year, all practices will require a ticket for entry. Tickets will be free, and guests can claim up to four free tickets per account at Ticketmaster.com.

Fans at the "Back Together Weekend" on Saturday, July 29, will be able to get a close look at the Broncos' new alternate helmet and take photos on a specially designed set. Fans will also receive a commemorative flag featuring the new helmet, among other special activities.

Broncos president Damani Leech said in April the team is conducting surveys with fan groups on a potential new uniform design.

At the NFL owner's meetings in Phoenix, Leech said a change to the uniforms could take time. Such a change would not happen this season.

This season, the Broncos could wear the alternative second helmet for a game or two, according to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

“It’s something we’re definitely exploring,’’ Leech said. “And we do have the possibility of doing it this year, and we’re exploring that as well.”

Denver Broncos 2023 Training Camp

Friday, July 28 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 29 - 10 a.m. Training Camp: Back Together Weekend

Monday, July 31 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 - 10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 - 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 - 10 a.m.

🥶 July 25: Alt Helmet Reveal 👀



🥳 July 29: Come see it in person at Back Together Weekend!



Can't make it? We've got you covered with an additional opportunity at #BroncosCamp on Aug. 17. 😎



More info » https://t.co/SMYUOqTZTM pic.twitter.com/4tvMAbJUzY — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 13, 2023

The Broncos last gave their uniforms a complete overhaul in 1997. The team unveiled a new logo, new navy blue jerseys and lots of new striping. The team switched to an orange jersey full-time in 2012.

Many in Broncos Country are wondering whether a new jersey could be on the horizon under new team ownership. Others are hoping for a return to the "D" logo the Broncos used from 1968 to 1996.

Here are some intriguing uniform and helmet concepts created by fans:

best guess of the White helmet and Color Rush uniform the Broncos will be wearing in 2023 pic.twitter.com/SwIGWBToZU — T (@TimContic) April 4, 2023

i think it could work with orange too but with white pants instead of all orange (not sure it would be considered color rush since it’s not monochromatic tho) pic.twitter.com/xDjsav7Ci5 — T (@TimContic) April 4, 2023

what a White Broncos helmet would look like pic.twitter.com/070k1lXHXe — T (@TimContic) April 3, 2023

This is only gonna look good with a true whiteout pic.twitter.com/GIht3E3yOm — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) April 3, 2023

Now this is a 🔥 lineup 👀 pic.twitter.com/89cLxFUAU2 — Bryce 🎸 (Light the Beam) (@HamlerMileHigh) April 4, 2023

Someone needs to tell Mr. Paton to bring back these uniforms already. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/WgnhLMA2co — Isaac Olivarez (@IsaacAOlivarez) January 10, 2022

The Denver Broncos need to make orange pants an option to pair with white jerseys when they eventually overhaul their current uniform kit. Creating a white Color Rush jersey as an addition to that existing kit's pants would be a most welcomed starting point. pic.twitter.com/miBlQtrT1m — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) January 19, 2022

> Have a uniform to share? Send it our way to be included here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Empower Field scoreboard construction 1/35

2/35

3/35

4/35

5/35

6/35

7/35

8/35

9/35

10/35

11/35

12/35

13/35

14/35

15/35

16/35

17/35

18/35

19/35

20/35

21/35

22/35

23/35

24/35

25/35

26/35

27/35

28/35

29/35

30/35

31/35

32/35

33/35

34/35

35/35 1 / 35

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.