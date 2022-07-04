New Bronco has the best-selling jersey in the NFL

A certain Denver Broncos quarterback is already leading the NFL, three weeks ahead of training camp.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson hasn't played a snap for the Denver Broncos, but that hasn't stopped him from leading the NFL.

The new Broncos quarterback leads the National Football League in jersey sales so far in 2022, according to the league.

Acquired in a trade in March from the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson has been an instant fan favorite in Broncos Country.

Wilson has had a busy offseason, attending Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Rockies games, while also taking some batting practice with Peyton Manning. He's also had time to take in Wimbledon tennis, give a graduation speech at Dartmouth College, and watch the Grand Prix in Monaco.

Here are the top-10 selling jerseys through the first half of the year:

Broncos QB Russell Wilson Bills QB Josh Allen Raiders WR Davante Adams Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Patriots QB Mac Jones Rams WR Cooper Kupp Chargers QB Justin Herbert Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Wilson and the Broncos begin training camp on Wednesday, July 27. The Broncos have 14 camp practices open to the public.

The Broncos' regular season kicks off Monday, Sept. 12 in Seattle against the Seahawks.

The hottest unis on the market 👀



Whose jersey are you getting next? pic.twitter.com/TA9ppNAgPZ — NFL (@NFL) June 29, 2022

