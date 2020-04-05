NFL moving London, Mexico City games back to US stadiums

The Denver Broncos won't be traveling overseas to take on the Falcons in 2020.

NEW YORK — The NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to U.S. stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Denver Broncos were largely expected to play the Atlanta Falcons in London with the schedule release this weekend confirming it. Instead, they'll make a much shorter trip to Georgia as all five regular-season games will now be played at the stadiums of the host teams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had been scheduled for two home games in consecutive weeks at Wembley Stadium in London.

Two games were also planned for Tottenham’s new facility, with the Falcons as one host and the Miami Dolphins as the other.

And the Arizona Cardinals were set to be the home team for a game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.